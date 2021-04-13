Prescribed burn southeast of Willits escapes, fire now contained (update 4:25pm)

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — The fire is now contained.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 4/13/21 — A planned burn outside of Willits has escaped and both Cal Fire and the Little Lake Fire Department are responding. The fire has been dubbed the “Wild Incident” and scanner traffic indicates that firefighters have encountered a slow rate of spread, but have asked for fire resources to continue responding, as of 3:50 p.m. The fire is along Wild Iris Lane, east-southeast of Willits.

Firefighters estimate the size of the blaze to be only about half an acre, though that’s a guess they have characterized it as having a “strange” shape.

We will continue to update.