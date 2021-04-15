Mendocino Civil Grand Jury accepting applications, due by May 28

WILLITS, 4/15/21 — The Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury is now accepting applications to serve. Unlike in some other states, or at the federal level, the Civil Grand Jury is not tasked with indicting people of crimes, rather it acts as an indepedent citizen-watchdog body, providing oversight to the local government and highlighting problems.

Here is the notice from the Grand Jury:

All qualified citizens interested in serving on the 2021/2022 Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury are invited to

submit their applications to the Superior Court for consideration,” announced the Honorable Jeanine B. Nadel,

Presiding Judge of the Civil Grand Jury. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 28, 2021. The

2021/2022 Grand Jury will be sworn in at the end of June, 2021.

Service on the Civil Grand Jury is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government while

providing a valuable service to the community. The 19 members of the Civil Grand Jury serve for one year and

are empowered to investigate the operations of county, city and district governments; provide civil oversight of

local government departments and agencies; and respond to citizen complaints. The Civil Grand Jury sets its own

agenda and meeting schedule. Much of the work is performed in small committees allowing for considerable

flexibility in the work schedule and meeting locations.

To attract more residents from the geographically distant regions of Mendocino County, the Civil Grand Jury is

making it possible for interested members of the public to participate in a safe environment. The Civil Grand

Jury will implement remote meeting protocols to maximize participation while reducing the demand for travel.

Grand Jurors are compensated $25 per full panel meeting, $10 per committee meeting and committee attendance

at public meetings. Mileage is reimbursed at the current County of Mendocino rate. There is free onsite parking.

Prior to being nominated, each qualifying applicant is interviewed by a Superior Court judge. Training for Grand

Jurors will be provided in early July 2021 either remotely or in the County offices.

To serve as a Civil Grand Juror, the following requirements must be met:

At least 18 years of age

United States citizen

Resident of Mendocino County for at least one year

Sufficiently fluent in written and spoken English

Not currently serving on any other governmental board or commission during the term

Not presently holding a public office

Not personally active in any campaign of a candidate for elective office

Computer skills highly desirable

Applications and related information are available on the Internet at: Grand Jury (ca.gov). The application may

also be obtained in person at the Superior Court, 100 North State Street, Rm. 303, Ukiah or by calling the Grand

Jury at (707) 463-4320.

For more information contact:

Kim Weston, Administrative Assistant

Superior Court of California, County of Mendocino

100 N. State Street, Room 303

Ukiah, CA 954825

(707) 467-6437