Jackson Forest Advisory Group holding public, on-site meeting April 28 & 29

Protest movements against six timber harvest projects lined up for Jackson Demonstration State Forest have been growing. Last Thursday, a tree sit began and on Monday, protesters lined up on a logging road in Jackson, ready to block logging trucks should they drive through to begin operations. On April 28 and 29, the Jackson Demonstration State Forest Advisory group will be holding two public meetings regarding timber harvest plans and staff changes in Jackson, among other things.

The press release is below, the formatting has been changed slightly to better fit on this website.

Jackson Demonstration State Forest Advisory Group — California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection — Board of Forestry and Fire Protection

April 28 and 29, 2021 Meeting Notice and Agenda

Meeting (Day 1):

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 — Start Time: 9:00 AM – End Time: 4:00 PM (estimated)

Location (Day 1): CAL FIRE Woodland Fire Station, 41722 Little Lake Road, Mendocino, CA 95460

Meeting (Day 2):

Thursday, April 29, 2021 — Start Time: 9:00 AM – End Time: 4:00 PM (estimated)

Location (Day 2): JDSF Camp 1 Day Use Area, Forest Road 350, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

This meeting notice and agenda is also available electronically at:

Welcome to Jackson (ca.gov)

ADA Notice: Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals who, because of a disability,needing special assistance to attend or participate in a JDSF Advisory Group meeting, may request assistance from CAL FIRE Jackson Demonstration State Forest Headquarters, 802 North Main Street, Fort Bragg, or by calling (707) 964-5674.

COVID 19 Notice: This meeting is being held in accordance with the current County of Mendocino Orderof the Health Officer, California Governor’s Executive Order (N-33-20 and N-60-20) and California Public Health Officer Order dated March 19, 2020. As a measure to limit potential exposure to the COVID 19 virus and follow safety measures, this meeting is being held entirely in the field and members of the public may submit comments to the email address below in lieu of attending in person.

Please submit comments to the following email address: joy.korstjens@fire.ca.gov (subject line must contain “JAG Meeting Comment”)

The Mission of the Jackson Demonstration State Forest Advisory Group (JAG) is to provide advice and recommendations to:

Director/CAL FIRE and the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection regarding ongoing implementation issues.

Board and Director/CAL FIRE on policy matters relevant to JDSF.

The Charter for the JDSF Advisory Group is available on the CAL FIRE website at:

Welcome to Jackson (ca.gov)

MEETING AGENDA (DAY 1)

Please note that times for agenda items are approximate. Items may take more or less time or be taken in different order. Following a short meeting at the designated meeting location, there will be a field tour on JDSF at the various project locations. Be prepared for weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation, food and water. Meeting may end early if all agenda items are completed before the scheduled adjournment time.

9:00 Call to Order and Introductions 9:10 Review/Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes Ex Parte Communications Disclosure 9:20 Review of 2021 JAG Work Plan and 2021 Active Project Areas 9:30 2022 Proposed Project Areas (** Review Item) 9:40 JDSF Staff Updates 11:30 Public Comment 12:30 Depart for Field Tour Portion of Meeting 1:30 Old Berry THP (** Review Item) 4:00 Adjourn

Review Items are management practices proposed by JDSF for review by the JAG for concurrencewith the JDSF Forest Management Plan. The 2016 JDSF Forest Management Plan can be reviewed electronically at: Welcome to Jackson (ca.gov)

MEETING AGENDA (DAY 2)

Please note that times for agenda items are approximate. Items may take more or less time or be taken in different order. Following a short meeting at the designated meeting location, there will be a field tour on JDSF at the various project locations. Be prepared for weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation, food and water. Meeting may end early if all agenda items are completed before the scheduled adjournment time.

9:00 Call to Order and Introductions 9:10 Public Comment 9:30 Depart for Field Tour Portion of Meeting 9:50 Boundary Creek THP (** Review Item) 12:30 Gulch 16 THP (** Review Item) 4:00 Adjourn

Review Items are management practices proposed by JDSF for review by the JAG for concurrencewith the JDSF Forest Management Plan. The 2016 JDSF Forest Management Plan can be reviewed electronically at: Welcome to Jackson (ca.gov)