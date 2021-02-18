Coyote Valley Band of Pomo request consultation with Cal Fire over Jackson Forest logging plans

LITTLE RIVER, 2/18/21 — The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians has requested a government-to-government consultation with Cal Fire (the California Board of Forestry) and the Jackson State Forest Manager Mike Powers, to discuss Cal Fire’s proposed timber harvest plans in the forest and on the Tribe’s ancestral territory.

The Tribal Chairman, Michael Hunter, sent the consultation request to the following people on Tuesday:

Helge Eng, deputy director of resource management for the State of California

Kevin Conway, California State Forests programs manager

Mike Powers, forest manager at Jackson Demonstration State Forest

George Gonzalez, Cal Fire Mendocino Unit chief

George Morris III, Cal Fire northern region assistant regional chief

An Executive Order 13175, signed in 2000 by President Clinton, set up a procedure, known as government-to-government consultations, for United States governments to confer directly with sovereign tribal nations.

The Tribe designated the following five people to represent them in the consultation:

Priscilla Hunter, tribal historic preservation officer

Polly Girvin, tribal representative

Richard Campbell Jr., tribal historian

Tristen Hunter, certified cultural resources tribal monitor

Victoria Patterson, tribal consultant

Chairman Hunter expressed his and his tribe’s concerns over the timber harvest plans in the request he sent to California government and Cal Fire leadership.

“As the indigenous caretakers of this region, from time immemorial the Tribe is concerned with not only the protection of our ancestral archaeological sites located in the [timber harvest plans] but also with; the cumulative impact of the proposed logging at Jackson State Forest on carbon sequestration in this time of dire climate change; the impact of the proposed logging activities on our native plants, medicines and foods and the overall threat posed by the proposed logging to the health of the forest and the critters big and small who live there.”

