What are your questions about the proposed “phase three” cannabis cultivation ordinance?

MENDOCINO Co., 3/14/21 — In January, the Mendocino County’s Board of Supervisors approved an initial proposal for changes to the county’s cannabis cultivation ordinance, which would allow an expansion of the amount of land per parcel to be commercially cultivated when the county re-opens to new commercial cannabis cultivation permits. This Friday, March 19, the proposed ordinance changes will be heard before the Planning Commission, along with proposed changes to the county’s cannabis facilities ordinance. The full planning commission agenda for that meeting can be found here.

The Mendocino Voice has been invited to moderate a panel, hosted by the Cannabis Business Association of Mendocino County, on the topic of the proposed phase three ordinance changes, taking place on Monday, March 15 at 4 p.m. via Zoom, and Facebook livestream, and saved afterwards. We invite our readers and the public to send their questions in advance to publisher@mendovoice.com and we will also take questions during the event. Questions can be submitted anonymously, and we welcome questions from all perspectives and professions, including those in the cannabis industry, other farmers, those with environmental concerns, homeowners and real estate agents, other farmers, and anyone wanting to comment on the ordinance changes. The panelists will include Ted Williams, 5th District Supervisor & Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee Member, John McCowen, Former 2nd District Supervisor, Kristin Nevedal, Cannabis Program Manager, Joe Rogoway, Managing Partner, Rogoway Law Group, and Patrick Sellers, Board Chair, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance.

The Facebook event can be found here. The event will take place via Zoom and live streamed via The Mendocino Voice’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MendoVoice. The program will include a public Q&A. Email your questions to: publisher@mendovoice.com. Join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93174973092. Zoom passcode: phase3.