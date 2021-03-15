We talked with Adventist Health about vaccine distribution and the pandemic in Mendocino County (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/14/21 — The COVID-19 vaccine distribution rollout has been moving quickly in Mendocino County, with different vaccine distribution events being conducted by Mendocino County Public Health, Adventist Health, as well as in collaboration with local clinics and through pharmacy chains. Adventist Health, which operates the three hospitals in Mendocino County, had distributed over 16,000 vaccine doses at the time of the interview.

On March 8, The Mendocino Voice’s editor Adrian Fernandez Baumann interviewed Judson Howe, President of Adventist Health, and Dr. Bessant Parker, about how the vaccine distribution is going, how Adventist has organized the clinics and providing ongoing care during the pandemic, and what residents need to know about the different COVID-19 vaccines. The interview also includes questions from the audience, and was live-streamed on The Mendocino Voice Facebook page, as part of our ongoing pandemic interview series.

Watch the full video here: