Tourist drowns near town of Mendocino; father & 2 children drown off Sonoma Coast

MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/20 — A 45-year-old man visiting the Mendocino Coast fell into the ocean near Portuguese Beach, in the town of Mendocino, and drowned this weekend. The body of David Juarez Reyes was recovered after an extensive water rescue operation, and emergency life-saving medical assistance given, but he could not be resuscitated, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ocean conditions were described as “extreme,” and rescuers searched, from the land and with jet skis, for 45 minutes before recovering the man.

In Sonoma County a 40-year-old father and his two children, all Sonoma County residents, drowned off Goat Rock. The Press Democrat as an account of those drownings.

According to Captain Greg Van Patten of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, which is also the county coroners’s office, Juarez Reyes was viewing the ocean with his wife, when he decided to scramble down the rocks, and fell in.

According to a press release from the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department, this occurred near Portuguese Beach in the Mendocino Big River Headlands State Park, which depending on the spot is either right in the town of Mendocino or very near.

Despite four searchers on Jet Skis and another 20 on land, the victim was not located until after being in the water for about 45 minutes, and was ultimately pronounced dead after CPR was conducted on shore.

High surf and warnings of swells were issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday, and several other people have been swept off the northern coast during high swells in the last several months. Whether you are a local or a visitor, the press release warns beachgoers not to underestimate the power of the ocean and heed the following advice.

“If you think that someone may be in trouble, please call 911. Try to identify notable landmarks to give to the dispatcher and rescue personnel can always be canceled if the situation resolves itself,” the release states.

Here’s the press release from the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department: