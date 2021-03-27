Cal Fire requests applicants to serve on the Jackson Demonstration State Forest Advisory Group (press release)

WILLITS, 3/26/21 — The following is a press release from Cal Fire:



Mendocino County, CA- The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) invites public involvement in the management of Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) through participation on its Advisory Group. The Advisory Group provides recommendations to CAL FIRE and the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection (Board) on forest management at JDSF. CAL FIRE is seeking applicants to provide expertise as a Registered Professional Forester (RPF) member of the Advisory Group. Interested persons should apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume

by Friday, April 16, 2021 (dated and/or postmarked).

Mail applications to:

Attn: Mike Powers, Forest Manager

Jackson Demonstration State Forest

Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

802 North Main Street

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

mike.powers@fire.ca.gov

Applicants should have knowledge (formally or informally acquired) of and an interest in any of a wide range of forest management issues, including research and demonstration, restoration, watershed and ecological processes, fish and wildlife, timber management, recreation, invasive species management, and protection of forest from fire, insects, and diseases.

The JDSF Advisory Group members need to be able to represent the public, local, regional, and state interests and areas of technical expertise such as forestry research, forest conservation, ecology, environmental education, environmental protection, fisheries, forest management, physical sciences, recreation, timber operations and wildlife.

The JDSF Advisory Group are to represent the public and provide CAL FIRE and the Board with input on management of the Forest. The Advisory intent of the group is to interact with the Board, CAL FIRE and the public and to help ensure transparency and create understanding of the management of JDSF. Advisory Group appointees are committing to serve a term of three (3) years and attend public meetings twice per year, generally, one meeting in April/May and another in September/October. These public meetings are held in Fort Bragg. In addition to the meetings, preparation time in between these two meetings will typically be necessary.

There is no compensation for service on the Advisory Group, however, travel expenses can be reimbursed. The Director’s appointees are subject to the approval of the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Advisory Group appointees will be supporting the management of JDSF, the largest at 48,652 acres, of eight Demonstration State Forests in the state of California. JDSF is located in Mendocino County. The Forest is primarily used for research and demonstration associated with a wide range of forest management purposes, including environmental stewardship, timber production, and recreation.

For questions or more information, you can contact Mike Powers, Forest Manager, at phone: (707) 964-

5674, Fax: (707) 964-0941 or email: mike.powers@fire.ca.gov.