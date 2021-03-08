Applications now being accepted for new Project Homekey apartments in Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 3/3/21 — Mendocino County has now opened up applications for spots in the new “Live Oak” apartment complex in Ukiah, located at the former Best Western, which was developed into residences for low-income and homeless residents using funds from the state’s Project Homekey initiative.

Mendocino County received over $9.6 million as part of California’s Project Homekey project, which began last summer as an effort to increase public safety for homeless and other vulnerable residents during the pandemic, and which sent funds to local governments to facilitate the purchase and use of hotels as housing. Mendocino County supervisors authorized the purchase of the Best Western Building on South Orchard Street in Ukiah, and applications are now available for the 56 residential studio units that have been constructed.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County’s Health and Human Services, including details on how to apply: