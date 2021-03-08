Applications now being accepted for new Project Homekey apartments in Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 3/3/21 — Mendocino County has now opened up applications for spots in the new “Live Oak” apartment complex in Ukiah, located at the former Best Western, which was developed into residences for low-income and homeless residents using funds from the state’s Project Homekey initiative.
Mendocino County received over $9.6 million as part of California’s Project Homekey project, which began last summer as an effort to increase public safety for homeless and other vulnerable residents during the pandemic, and which sent funds to local governments to facilitate the purchase and use of hotels as housing. Mendocino County supervisors authorized the purchase of the Best Western Building on South Orchard Street in Ukiah, and applications are now available for the 56 residential studio units that have been constructed.
Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County’s Health and Human Services, including details on how to apply:
Project Homekey in Ukiah now accepting applications for potential residents at Live Oak Apartments
In November 2020, the County of Mendocino purchased the Best Western hotel located at 555 South Orchard Street in Ukiah. In April 2021, this building will re-open as Live Oak Apartments– a 56 unit apartment building consisting of studio units of about 300 square feet each. This new apartment complex will provide bridge and permanent housing for households that are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Priority populations for Project Homekey include the following: seniors over the age of 60, families enrolled in CalWorks or receiving support through Child Welfare Services,
veterans receiving support and case management from the Veterans Administration, individuals enrolled in the Whole Person Care program, and individuals at high risk of complications from Covid-19. Detailed information about the project can be found at
www.projecthomekeymendocino.org.
Applications for potential residents are primarily accepted through community-based organizations and the Mendocino County Health and Human Services Agency. Community based organizations can learn more about the referral and application process on the “For Partners” page of the project’s website at www.projecthomekeymendocino.org.
Project staff are also accepting applications from individuals for consideration through the website, by email to project_homekey@mendocinocounty.org, or through an initial phone call to 707-468-7076.