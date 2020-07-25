Local governments in California have $600 million to house the homeless

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/20 — Local governments in California will be allocated $600 million in funds to pay for housing for the homeless, Governor Newsom announced Thursday, July 16.

The money is part of the Homekey fund, the newer version of Project Roomkey, in which homeless people at high risk of COVID were housed in hotel rooms and trailers bought by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The project, expected to be the largest expansion of housing for homeless people in recent history, is run by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. According to the press release from Newsom’s office, counties and cities will use the funding to buy hotels, motels, and other shelters and rehabilitate them to be used as permanent housing for people who are either already living in the streets or at risk of homelessness.

Ad

Of the $600 million, $550 million come from California’s share of federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Funds, and $50 million come from the state’s General Fund.

Yesterday was the first day that The Department of Housing and Community Development will accept applications for funds, and the first round of projects should be awarded grant money within a month. All of the $600 million should be spent by cities and counties by December 30th.

Here is the press release from Newsom’s office: