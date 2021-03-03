Andy Rondon speaks out on Skunkworx raid (letter-to-editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

Hello,

After reading the article on February 9th regarding Skunkworx Pharms, I wanted to clarify some things.

We worked extremely hard, and long to get legal and compliant. Working directly with the CDFA, CDFW, the waterboards, building and planning, even getting our SEQUA. (Yes, we did!)

Because we were growing prior to 2015 for Prop. 215 dispensaries, and had all the paperwork to prove it, we wound up getting vetted and grandfathered for life into the program. That means we were exempt from water diversion restrictions, waste discharge, we were Clean Green Certified, and enrolled with the regional waterboards prior to July 1st, 2017.

We were leading the way!

In October,2018 at 7:30am on a Sunday, we were getting robbed. The sheriffs came, and instead of going after the criminals, they turned on us!



They ignored our licenses, claiming they called the CDFA saying our licenses were expired! They detained us, and brought a wood chipper,

The CDFA investigated and agreed that our licenses were indeed active and that the sheriffs never contacted their offices.

The sheriffs ran us off, telling us to come back hours later. Why?



It is appalling that they would ignore state cultivation license certificates that were laminated and posted every where. Beyond police procedural irregularities.

Andy Rondon

Skunkworx Pharms LLC.