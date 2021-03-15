Adventist Health Mendocino County to resume visits to hospital patients

MENDOCINO Co. 3/16/21 — Mendocino County has seen a significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks, and has moved into the less restrictive red tier of California’s statewide pandemic guidelines. In response, Adventist Health Mendocino County has adjusted their visiting guidelines as of March 13 to allow one visitor per patient in local hospitals.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Our Adventist Health Mendocino County team is encouraged by the declining number of COVID-19 cases across Mendocino County and by our progress as a community. Because of these declining numbers, and in line with state and local health guidelines under the Red Tier, we are now pleased to allow visitors back into our Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital starting today at 8 a.m.

We are now able to allow one visitor at a time to accompany patients at our Mendocino County hospitals. We know how important it is to have family support as part of the healing process, and we hope this will help improve our patients’ experience.

All visitors will be screened for symptoms upon entry and asked to wear a mask for the entirety of their visitation period. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we care for our community and protect our patients and team members.