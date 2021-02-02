Nine Fort Bragg residents apply for open city council seat

FORT BRAGG, 2/1/21 — Nine people have applied to fill the open seat on the Fort Bragg City Council, left vacant by former mayor William V. Lee, according to a Fort Bragg city press release.
All nine have been confirmed to be current registered voters, and Fort Bragg residents living within city limits, a city press release stated. The nine applicants are:
- Mikail Blaisdell
- Nathan Maxwell Cann
- Katherine A. Hart, Ed.D.
- Robert J. Jorgensen
- Mary Rose Kaczorowski
- Marcia Rafanan Meadlin
- Scott M. Menzies
- Scott Taubold, Ph.D.
- Eva von Bahr
Read the press release below:
The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 to conduct public interviews of the nine applicants. The Council is required to appoint someone prior to March 31, 2021. The appointment term is just under two years and will expire after the Nov. 2022 election. As Town Hall remains closed due to COVID-19 health orders, the special meeting will be held by video conference and members of the public are invited to attend via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be included in the agenda packet which will be posted at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Anyone interested in receiving notifications for City Council agendas can subscribe to the “City Council Agendas” Notify Me list by visiting this web page: https://city.fortbragg.com/list.aspx.
Questions regarding this information should be directed to June Lemos, CMC, City Clerk at (707) 961-1694, jlemos@fortbragg.comCity of Fort Bragg