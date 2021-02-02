Nine Fort Bragg residents apply for open city council seat

FORT BRAGG, 2/1/21 — Nine people have applied to fill the open seat on the Fort Bragg City Council, left vacant by former mayor William V. Lee, according to a Fort Bragg city press release.

All nine have been confirmed to be current registered voters, and Fort Bragg residents living within city limits, a city press release stated. The nine applicants are:

Mikail Blaisdell Nathan Maxwell Cann Katherine A. Hart, Ed.D. Robert J. Jorgensen Mary Rose Kaczorowski Marcia Rafanan Meadlin Scott M. Menzies Scott Taubold, Ph.D. Eva von Bahr

