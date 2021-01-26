101 closed, Cummings to Laytonville, due to snow— Ridgewood Grade still open — steady snow accumulating across inland Mendo (updated 5:10pm)

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. — U.S. Route 101 remains closed to all vehicles, except those with snow tires and four wheel drive, between Laytonville and Cummings. However, several big rigs and dozens of cars are stuck on the road and traffic is stopped, so even if you get through the CalTrans stop it’s likely not advisable to try to get through.

One trucker in Laytonville reported being stuck north of town for three hours.

Brooktrails Director Tony Orth reported in Brooktrails that Sherwood Road is completely blocked near Peacock Lane due to about 25 cars being stuck. He also reports about 6 inches of accumulated snow near airport.

One Brooktrails resident reported ditching their car and proceeding from Sherwood on foot.

On the 101 a vehicle lost control and went over the side at Oil Well Hill, north of Willits, sliding down an embankment about 50 feet feet.

Laytonville

UPDATE 4:06 p.m. — It’s official, the 101 is closed between Laytonville and Cummings (which is south of Leggett on the 101). CalTrans shut down the road due to snow.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of U.S. 101 have been fully closed from Cummings to just north of Laytonville (Mendocino County) due to snow. We will provide updates as they become available.



For info on road closures and more go to https://t.co/faudYObfThpic.twitter.com/kFwG6Z6BnY — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) January 26, 2021

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. — Snow has begun to stick in various valley regions of Mendocino, including on some parts of the 101. The California Highway Patrol is warning that northbound traffic is at a stand still from Laytonville on, with a great many big rigs stalled.

Various cars are stuck on the road way and more than a dozen, mostly small, accidents have occurred in the Humboldt-Mendo area.

CHP is now saying that they may close traffic between about Leggett and Laytonville to big rigs and non-four-wheel-drive vehicles.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 1/26/21 — The strongest winter storm of the season is blowing into Mendocino County and all of Northern California this afternoon, and is expected to bring substantial rain and snow to the region. Meteorologists forecast that a light dusting of snow could fall in higher valleys, such as Willits and Laytonville, and potentially more than a foot of snow could fall on the higher peaks of the eastern part of the county. A winter storm warning has been declared for much of the county, as well as a wind advisory along the coast and a flash flood warning in large parts of Sonoma County.

A high impact winter storm will be moving in later today and will continue into Friday. The heaviest snow will be tonight and tomorrow. Low elevations snow is expected tonight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/1GDJbNApPg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Later today the snow will give way to heavy rain at lower elevation, and strong blustery winds are expected, especially near the coast and and along ridges.

A Flash Flood Watch begins later today for the LNU & SCU Complexes due to the potential of debris flows with the heavy rain. #CAwx#CArainpic.twitter.com/8EzzZShukR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Pacific Gas & Electric has warned that the storm might knock down power infrastructure leading to outages, and officials are cautioning people traveling on mountain passes to carry chains and be prepared for road closures. Travel in the Sierra Nevada tonight is discouraged.

A list of weather resources to check current traffic, weather, outages, and road closures is included at the bottom of this article.

Closer to home, some snow may stick on U.S. Route 101 between Willits and Laytonville, and CalTrans and the sheriff are preparing for that possibility.

The strong storm remains on track. Heavy snow is still expected across the area. Snow levels may be slightly lower than expected due to the cold temperatures in place this morning. For details: https://t.co/puxKJFPaL6. For highway pass forecasts: https://t.co/xGS4hhAooMpic.twitter.com/dCYzoJjU2v — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) January 26, 2021

Perhaps a greater fear, but lower concern, is the possibility that intense precipitation could result in mudslides and debris flows in burn scars of our recent devastating fires. On this front the colder weather in Mendocino County has helped us out. As MCSO Lt. Shannon Barney explained, along with National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Burling, because most of the precipitation falling on the August Complex burn scar will be in the form of snow, debris flows are extremely unlikely. Burling added that the forecast does not show any short burst of intense rain sufficient to start a flow. On top of that, most of the burn scar for the August Complex is in very remote and unpopulated areas, and so risk to property and life is lower.

Of somewhat more concern in the burn scar for the Oak Fire, which burned north of Brooktrails and down to the 101. That scar does include some steep ravines, is very near a major highway, and is at an elevation where rain is more like, as opposed to snow.

“We had a conversation yesterday with the National Weather Service…they said it’s less likely to cause debris flows if it snows on it. Where we are kind of watching and concerned, and CalTrans is too, is the fire scar from the Oak Fire along 101,” said Lt. Shannon Barney. He added that there’s some concern of issues along Indian Dick Road, near Covelo, and Forest Road 7 in the Mendocino National Forest.

However, as Chris Burling, meteorologist at the NWS, pointed out, the real brunt of the storm is expected to hit farther south, where it will come as rain, and debris flows are much more likely in the Bay Area.

The initial snow level should begin around 2000′, and lower in some valleys where cold air gets trapped, but quickly rise. Heavy snow is expected above 3000′ feet, where more than a foot of snow could fall on high peaks, and lower between two and three inches of rain are expected through Wednesday.

After Wed. a string of smaller storms are expected to continue passing through.

