101 has now re-opened after big rig accident (updated 12:50pm)

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — The accident has been cleared and traffic should be moving shortly, according to the CHP.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. — The northbound lanes remain closed. CHP has advised that when the big rig hit the center diver k-rail it knocked several into the southbound lane and that CalTrans will need to reposition those., disrupting traffic in the southbound lanes as well.

There appear to have been no injuries.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/21 — A big rig traveling north on U.S. Route 101 jackknifed and crash, forcing the closure of northbound traffic. The truck also spilled diesel fuel, which poured down into the southbound lanes, forcing some work in those lanes. Traffic is slowed southbound, but not currently closed, as of time of publication, 10:45 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol, as well as Mendocino County Hazmat are on the scene. So far no fatalities or even substantial injuries are reported.

There is no estimated time of opening.

A northbound lanes was briefly reopened to allow some cars trapped by the crash to pass through, but there is now a hard closure at Uva Drive.