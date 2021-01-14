Hopland REC offering lambing visits and self-guided hikes

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/21 — Despite the pandemic, there are a variety of outdoor educational activities still happening through the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center during the coming month. HREC has put together socially distanced lambing visits, as well as a program of self-guided hikes so that residents can enjoy the center’s activities while staying COVID-19 safe.

All the details and online registration can be found at http://bit.ly/HRECEvents. Here’s the full announcement from HREC:

Hikes and Lambs at UC Hopland Research and Extension Center

As the need for access to COVID safe hiking and outdoor activities continues, The UC Hopland Research and Extension Center (HREC) has released new opportunities for small social pod groups at the 5,358-acre site. HREC is offering both self-guided hiking opportunities and family friendly visits to the lamb barn every Saturday through January, and likely into February.

Lambing time tours include a guided “find the lost sheep” walk to the barn, followed by the chance to visit the lambs and bottle feed an orphan lamb. “During the tour we’ll share information about the production of sustainable fibers, fire fuel reduction, animal husbandry, and how we take care of the lambs. It’s a great visit for all ages from toddlers to adults,” said Madrona Quinn, GrizzlyCorps member at HREC. Participants will leave with a sheep wool craft project to enjoy at home. Lambing time tours will be offered at 10am, 11am and 12pm time slots.

Photo provided by HREC

Lambing Time tours will include an opportunity to help feed the orphaned or “bummer” lambs.

Self-guided hikes will follow a set circular hike route, allowing hikers to turn back in the early stages of the trail if they prefer not to hike the entire loop. Hikers begin walking through madrone woodland quickly moving into oak savannah and through rangeland. At its highest elevation the route is 1,260 ft. allowing great views across Hopland and the Sanel valley to Duncan’s Peak. A cell tower at this point marks the trail peak. The entire route is 4.3 miles long, with some steep sections and an overall elevation change of 546ft. Hikes must begin between 9-10am and all hikers must have left the route by 2pm.

Photo provided by HREC

Beautiful views across the Sanel Valley towards Duncan’s Peak can be enjoyed from the highest points of the self-guided hike.

Group sizes for these events are restricted to 9 people who must be in the same social pod, and must follow all Mendocino County Health Orders and HREC safety rules. No dogs allowed, due to the use of guardian dogs to protect the sheep on the property. Pre-registration online is required. Both activities offer a sliding scale of payment, with suggested pricing of $100 per group for the one-hour long lambing time visits and $10 per person for the self-guided hikes. Further details and online registration at: http://bit.ly/HRECEvents. Contact Hannah Bird at hbird@ucanr.edu or call (707) 744 1424 ext. 105 for further information or questions.