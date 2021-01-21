Community meeting on new Ukiah Project Homekey residences on Jan. 27

MENDOCINO Co., 1/18/21 — As part of a package of pandemic relief funding, California established a new statewide housing initiative dubbed “Project Homekey” in 2020, intended to help local governments expand housing options for residents facing homelessness. Mendocino County received a over $9.6 million in the first round of funding, and county supervisors have approved the purchase of a former motel on South Orchard Street in Ukiah as the site of a new residential housing development.
A virtual community meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 27 for project staff to provide an update to the public, and for residents to ask questions or voice concerns about the future plans.
Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County:
Please join us for a Community Meeting about Project Homekey in Ukiah
Wednesday, January 27 4 pm to 5:30 pm by Zoom
Project Homekey is a new housing project in Ukiah that will provide bridge and permanent housing for individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The project is located at 555 South Orchard Avenue in Ukiah.
Please join us for a Community Meeting to learn more about this project and to provide input, ideas, and feedback to the program managers.
Your participation is welcome and encouraged!
To receive the Zoom link, please RSVP by email to project_homekey@mendocinocounty.org
Questions?
Call Megan Van Sant, Senior Program Manager, at 707-463-7733