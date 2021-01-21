Community meeting on new Ukiah Project Homekey residences on Jan. 27

MENDOCINO Co., 1/18/21 — As part of a package of pandemic relief funding, California established a new statewide housing initiative dubbed “Project Homekey” in 2020, intended to help local governments expand housing options for residents facing homelessness. Mendocino County received a over $9.6 million in the first round of funding, and county supervisors have approved the purchase of a former motel on South Orchard Street in Ukiah as the site of a new residential housing development.

A virtual community meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 27 for project staff to provide an update to the public, and for residents to ask questions or voice concerns about the future plans.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County: