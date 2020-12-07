What do you want Ukiah to look like in 2040? Join these virtual workshops on Dec. 7 & 8 to contribute to the plan

MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/20 — The City of Ukiah is in the process of developing a “blueprint” for the next two decades of development, and now’s your change to contribute to a vision for the city’s future. Two virtual workshops will take place this week, on December 7 and 8, to allow residents to participate and give feedback on the city’s “2040 General Plan,” taking place both evenings from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Here’s the announcement from the City of Ukiah, and how to register for the workshops:

COMMUNITY INVITED TO HELP SHAPE THE VISION FOR UKIAH; WORKSHOPS ON DECEMBER 7 AND 8

Ukiah, CA December 4, 2020. – What will Ukiah look like in 2040? The City of Ukiah is seeking community involvement at two virtual workshops related to the 2040 General Plan, our community’s “blueprint” for the next two decades.

The workshops will be held via Zoom Virtual Meeting on Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8. Both workshops feature the same content and will occur from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Workshop materials and facilitation will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

The focus of these General Plan workshops is to request community input on the City’s future, especially related to future land use choices. Where should future housing be located? Where should shopping and commercial corridors be focused? These questions and more will be explored with community participants. Discussion and input from the workshops will be combined with information on existing conditions and trends to prepare a draft set of land use alternatives for presentation to the Planning Commission and City Council.

Craig Schlatter, Community Development Director, notes “For those members of our community interested in how Ukiahdevelops in the next 20 years, this is a key workshop to attend. We hope we pack the virtual room with community participants whose input will help guide these future decisions.”

Mayor Juan Orozco notes to the community: “Do not let language be a barrier to participating and voicing your opinion (No permitas que tu idioma sea una barrera para comunicar tus ideas y opinión).”

The City is maintaining a web page specifically for the General Plan update, Ukiah2040.com, that provides information on the Update and access to Update materials. The City is also releasing General Plan Update newsletters on the website, via email, and in paper copy.

For more information about the 2040 General Plan process or to be added to an email distribution list, visit Ukiah2040.com or contact the City’s Community Development Department at (707) 463-6203.