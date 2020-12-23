To answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine we talked with a local expert (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 12/22/20 — The Pfizer COVID vaccine arrived in Mendocino County last week, and while it won’t be available to the general public until some time in 2021, many people have questions about how the vaccines were developed, how they work, and how the vaccination effort will be rolled out. On December 21, Mendocino Voice’s Adrian Fernandez Baumann spoke with Matthew D’Anis, director of pharmacy at Adventist Health Howard Memorial via Zoom, who shared a presentation about the new coronavirus vaccines, and took questions from viewers.

We’ve included the full video below, it runs about 1 hour and 15 minutes, and includes a variety of different topics related to the COVID-19 vaccines.