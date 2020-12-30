New wireless tower approved for Big Signal Peak

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/20 — A new communications lease has been approved as part of the planned installation of a new wireless communication tower in the Mendocino National Forest. The proposed tower is to be located on Big Signal Peak, east of Willits near the Sanhedrin Wilderness, and will allow for improved telecommunications for residents of north county.
The installation of the tower may begin immediately. Here’s the full announcement from the Forest Service:
Telecommunications project approved for Big Signal Peak on Mendocino National Forest
WILLOWS, Calif. – Dec. 28, 2020 – Upper Lake District Ranger Frank Aebly issued a communications use lease for the Big Signal Peak communication site project in Mendocino County on the Mendocino National Forest on December 24, 2020. This lease allows the installation of an additional wireless communications tower at an existing telecommunication site on National Forest System lands.
Forest Engineer Shannon Pozas says, “This project will contribute to the existing telecommunications infrastructure on Big Signal that is an integral part of the agency’s goal of providing quality communication access to all Americans.”
The project is located approximately 18 miles northeast of Willits, California and is adjacent to the Sanhedrin Wilderness. The telecommunications services provided at this site will contribute to the safety of the surrounding communities. The Mendocino National Forest worked in collaboration with Mendocino County Emergency Services to reach a solution to provide this communications site while not interfering with existing county emergency operations and maintenance.
Mendocino Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson adds, “Issuing this lease will bring important internet services to rural communities, like Covelo and Laytonville, during a time when telework and distance learning for families is ever more important due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Project implementation may occur immediately.
Is this tower to be 5G?