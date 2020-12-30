New wireless tower approved for Big Signal Peak

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/20 — A new communications lease has been approved as part of the planned installation of a new wireless communication tower in the Mendocino National Forest. The proposed tower is to be located on Big Signal Peak, east of Willits near the Sanhedrin Wilderness, and will allow for improved telecommunications for residents of north county.

The installation of the tower may begin immediately. Here’s the full announcement from the Forest Service: