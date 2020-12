MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/20 — A notable quake, large enough to wake some people up, rolled through Lake and Mendocino counties this morning at about 7:03 a.m. The quake had a magnitude of 4.4, according to the USGS, and had its epicenter in the hills just west of the county line with Lake, a few miles northeast of Hopland.

So far no substantial damage has been reported. If you felt it you can tell the USGS at this website.