Holiday decorating competition winners surprised by City of Ukiah (videos)

MENDOCINO Co., 12/22/20 — To encourage the public to maintain pandemic safety guidelines while celebrating the holidays, this year the City of Ukiah and partners organized a “Let It Glow” holiday decoration contest in the Ukiah Valley and surrounding areas, with local residents voting on the winners. Tuesday evening, staff from the city surprised the winners at their doorsteps, sharing the moment in a series of live videos on Facebook.

We’ve put together the posts here, including visits to Forks Ranch Market, and residents of Ukiah, Calpella, and Redwood Valley. You can check out the winning decorations and enjoy the surprise and stories of the winners, some of whom have been perfecting their decorating skills for half a century. The videos are all very short, but may take a minute to load since there are several.

Here are the winners: