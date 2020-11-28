City of Ukiah to hold holiday lights competition with prizes, kicks off Dec. 5

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/20 — The pandemic has delayed this year’s traditional Parade of Lights event in Ukiah, but in it’s place, there’s a new light-filled event to help you celebrate the holidays. The “Let it Glow” holiday house decoration competition will kick off on December 5, and voting by the public will take place through December 20th. The top LED decorations will win prizes and public awards.

The event is taking place within the Ukiah Valley , but interested businesses and residents in the surrounding areas, such as Redwood Valley and Calpella, can also compete. An updated map of participating houses will be posted on Facebook for the public to visit and vote for the winners.

Here’s the full announcement from the City of Ukiah: