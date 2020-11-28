City of Ukiah to hold holiday lights competition with prizes, kicks off Dec. 5

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/20 — The pandemic has delayed this year’s traditional Parade of Lights event in Ukiah, but in it’s place, there’s a new light-filled event to help you celebrate the holidays. The “Let it Glow” holiday house decoration competition will kick off on December 5, and voting by the public will take place through December 20th. The top LED decorations will win prizes and public awards.
The event is taking place within the Ukiah Valley , but interested businesses and residents in the surrounding areas, such as Redwood Valley and Calpella, can also compete. An updated map of participating houses will be posted on Facebook for the public to visit and vote for the winners.
Here’s the full announcement from the City of Ukiah:
SUBJECT: Let it Glow House Lighting Competition
FOR INFO CALL: (707) 467-5723
Do you think your house or business has the best lights in Ukiah? Get into the spirit of the season and join the competition!
The Let It Glow Ukiah Valley House Lighting Competition is a fun way to light up the Ukiah Valley and allow families to enjoy a safe and socially-distant activity during the holidays.
Addresses of participating residential homes and commercial buildings will be updated daily starting December 5th on the event’s website www.cityofukiah.com/letitglow. Spectators can vote by text (707) 621-8655 until December 20th. Winners will be awarded on December 22nd.
The City of Ukiah Electric Utility is excited to provide generous awards for the top 3 City of Ukiah residential and commercial entries with the best LED displays. A special public recognition award will be granted to the best residential neighborhood decorated. To encourage participation and the use of LED lights, the City of Ukiah Electric Utility is offering a rebate program for new purchases on lights.
Are you outside the City of Ukiah? Residential homes and businesses in neighboring areas such as Calpella, Talmage, Hopland, and Redwood Valley area can also compete for cash prizes. This is made possible and sponsored by Gregg Simpson Trucking.
For more information, please visit www.cityofukiah.com/letitglow or e-mail mdavison@cityofukiah.com.
This event is sponsored by the City of Ukiah, Greater Ukiah Business and Tourism Alliance, Ukiah Valley Networking Agency, Mendocino Forest Products, and Gregg Simpson Trucking.