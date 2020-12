MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/20 — An mid-size earthquake hit west northwest of Cobb in Lake County at about 8:22 p.m., and is estimated to have measured about 3.6 in magnitude by the U.S. Geologic Service. It’s epicenter was at a depth of about 1.3 miles below the surface of the Earth.

Did you feel it? You can submit your report to USGS here and contribute to seismic research.