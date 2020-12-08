Cal Fire will do prescribed burn south of Yorkville, Dec. 9 & 10

MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/20 — After a successful prescribed burn near Hopland last week, Cal Fire will be conducting a large prescribed burn south of Yorkville on December 9 and 10 this week, and smoke and aircraft will be visible in the area. The burn will be cancelled if conditions are determined unsafe.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting a large broadcast burn, located south of the community of Yorkville, near Upper Rancheria Creek in the southeastern portion of Mendocino County, south of Highway 128 and north of Cloverdale. Aircraft and smoke will be visible in the area.

The prescribed burning being done under this Vegetation Management Program (VMP) project will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem. A second goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals. A third goal is to reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future.

Burning is planned for Wednesday, December 9, 2020, through Thursday, December 10, 2020, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.

For prescribed burning notifications, residents are encouraged to follow the CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_MEU and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIREMEU/.