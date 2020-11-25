The election results are out, take a stroll down recent memory lane with this slideshow

MENDOCINO Co., 11/25/20 — The 2020 general election happened more than three weeks ago, and already the campaign seems like a fading fever dream. Yesterday the elections department certified the results (read the full results here), and on this occasion we think it would be nice to take a little stroll back a month, to when the world seemed more uncertain and the country held its breath, to see how the election was carried out here in our little corner of the the republic.

People you’ll find several photos from photojournalist Alexandra Hootnick documenting the day of the election, from the polling place at the Lions Club in Laytonville, down to the fairgrounds in Ukiah where many votes were cast, and the county buildings on Low Gap Rd. where the count was made.

We hope you enjoy this glimpse of ordinary life on an extraordinary day.

A person walks in to the Laytonville Lions Club to vote on November 3, 2020. According to election workers, the polling station has been busy today, despite 59% of registered voters in the county voting by mail before election day. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

A view of a polling place at the Willits community center on November 3, 2020. According to election inspector Jan Meier, voting has been pretty steady, “not heavy but steady,” with at most a short wait for voters. Election officials remind voters that if they forget their mail-in ballot, they will need to fill out a provisional ballot at the polling place, or return home to pick up their mail-in ballot. (Alexandra Hootnick for The Mendocino Voice)

Per instructions from the Mendocino assessor-clerk-recorder Katrina Bartolomie, election workers sanitized voting booths after each occupant. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

A political sign hanging in Ukiah, Calif. on November 3, 2020. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

Robin Carter, a member of Mendocino for Trump, waves a Trump flag in Ukiah facing Highway 101 on November 3, 2020, something she said that she has been doing twice a week for the last 10 weeks. ÒIÕm here to support President Trump and most of all to give courage to the quiet Trump voter,Ó Carter said, and that she needed to TrumpÓ one last time before election day concluded. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

Paul Sasso of Laytonville said he cast his vote today for Donald Trump. “Our freedom is at stake, literally,” Sasso said, and that he fears that Democratic control would lean the country towards socialism and imperil both healthcare and the economy. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

An election worker at the Willits Community Center prepares election stickers for voters on November 3, 2020. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

Fernando Silveira waits with his two daughters Aria Eva and Adagia Jordan for his wife TinaMarie to finish casting her ballot at the Willits Community Center in Willits on November 3, 2020. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

Elaine Gallard (left) and her daughter Christine Ericsson of Laytonville said that they voted for Joe Biden today in general election. “I feel Trump is morally corrupt,” said Ericsson, who said she was an independent before Trump ran. “I’m not very fond of Biden either, but he is more of a person to listen to this country.” (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

A line of voters wait at Carl Purdy Hall in Ukiah on November 3, 2020. Election workers at the polling station said they noticed a lot of young people showing up to register to vote today, that there were overall less people who voted this year than in 2016 and 2018, and that people overall were more suspicious of the voting process than in years past. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)

Plenty of disinfectant wipes and sanitizer were available at polling stations on election day throughout Mendocino county, including in Willits. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)