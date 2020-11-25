The election results are out, take a stroll down recent memory lane with this slideshow

People vote at Carl Purdy Hall in Ukiah, Calif. on November 3, 2020. Election workers at the polling station said they noticed a lot of young people showing up to register to vote today, that there were overall less people who voted this year than in 2016 and 2018, and that people overall were more suspicious of the voting process than in years past. (Alexandra Hootnick for the Mendocino Voice)
MENDOCINO Co., 11/25/20 — The 2020 general election happened more than three weeks ago, and already the campaign seems like a fading fever dream. Yesterday the elections department certified the results (read the full results here), and on this occasion we think it would be nice to take a little stroll back a month, to when the world seemed more uncertain and the country held its breath, to see how the election was carried out here in our little corner of the the republic.
People you’ll find several photos from photojournalist Alexandra Hootnick documenting the day of the election, from the polling place at the Lions Club in Laytonville, down to the fairgrounds in Ukiah where many votes were cast, and the county buildings on Low Gap Rd. where the count was made.
We hope you enjoy this glimpse of ordinary life on an extraordinary day.