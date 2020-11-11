Sheriff Kendall, Gov. Newsom share Veteran’s Day messages

MENDOCINO Co., 11/11/20 — Today is Veteran’s Day, and while many traditional events may not be happening due to the pandemic, several local officials, including Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall, Representative Jared Huffman, and Governor Gavin Newsom have shared some thoughts on day.

Here is Sheriff Kendall’s note:

I wanted to reach out to all Mendocino County residents today and ask everyone to join me in thanking those who served our country this Veterans Day.

We have several holidays which are observed in our country every year and they often confuse many people. Many folks don’t really understand the difference between Patriots Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. To many, they’re just another day off. But today, I’m hoping we can come together and take a moment to remember the importance of Veterans Day and what it represents.

Memorial Day is a more somber day of remembrance in honor of those who fought for our country and gave their lives in defending everything we hold dear.

Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to honor all those who have served in the Armed Forces in the past as well as those who are currently serving. It’s also a time to thank the families of veterans, because, they too, sacrificed.

I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to the veterans who served our country in the Armed Forces and those men and women who are still serving. For many years the Sheriff’s Office was able to offer a Veterans Day barbeque for veterans housed within the Mendocino County Jail as well as Patrol, Corrections, and Administrative staff who have served our country.

It’s disheartening that due to COVID-19 restrictions we won’t be able to celebrate these brave men and women in our traditional way. But I’d like them all to know we honor them not only this Veterans Day, but every day.

Our country has had its ups and downs and this year especially, we’ve had many challenges and we can certainly see polarization in our government. Something to remember today is that we’re all able to voice our opinions because we live in a country where our opinions can be heard. Let’s never forget the veterans that continue to make these freedoms possible.

On behalf of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, thank you to all of our veterans and their families who have supported their service to our country.

Sheriff Matt Kendall

MCSO via Facebook