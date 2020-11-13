Sen. McGuire, Mendocino Co., Ukiah to hold homelessness town hall, virtually Nov. 16

MENDOCINO Co., 11/12/20 — The County of Mendocino, City of Ukiah and State Senator Mike McGuire are teaming up to hold a virtual town hall event on the subject of homelessness, Nov. 16. The event will be held via Zoom, and registration in advance is required.

Here are the details:

On November 16, 2020, at 6:30pm Senator Mike McGuire, the County of Mendocino and City of Ukiah will be hosting a virtual Town Hall Meeting for a community discussion on local efforts to address the homelessness crisis. During the event, there will be an overview of the Project Homekey Program, discussion on potential management models and plans for this permanent housing project and types of services that will be offered with this program. The public is encouraged to participate and join the community conversation by sharing your ideas, asking questions and participating in neighborhood input opportunities.

“Like hundreds of communities across America and throughout the state, Mendocino County has been working hard to tackle the homelessness crisis that exists on our streets,” Senator Mike McGuire said. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the County and the City of Ukiah on Monday’s Town Hall focused on providing permanent housing, which would be connected to mental health and addiction services, to some of our neighbors who are in greatest need.”

Commenting on the event Supervisor John Haschak stated, “I certainly appreciate Senator McGuire’s efforts to open this discussion on homelessness and the Homekey project to the public. This will be informative and an opportunity for public expression. The Board of Supervisors looks forward to this virtual Town Hall.”

“The County of Mendocino is happy to share our plans to provide enhanced mental health services, permanent supportive housing and alcohol and drug services,” stated Mendocino County Chief Executive Officer Carmel Angelo.

Virtual Town Hall Details:

Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Mendocino County; City of Ukiah

What: Virtual Town Hall – Coming Together on the Homelessness Crisis

When: Monday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m.

How to attend: Register in advance for this webinar at

https://mendocinocounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_56BGCnjfTmO9qwGeX41FnQ. After

registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The webinar will also be streaming live in English and Spanish on the County’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/mendocinocountyvideo).

How to submit your questions and comments: Email your questions and comments in advance and in real time during the virtual town hall to: Senator.McGuire@senate.ca.gov.

For more information, please contact the Executive Office at (707) 463-4441 or ceo@mendocinocounty.org.