Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak to host virtual “town hall” on November 15

WILLITS, 11/11/20 — Two of Mendocino County’s supervisors will be retiring at the end of their terms, and so the board of supervisors will have two new people making decisions for our county beginning in 2020. The current supervisor for District 3, John Haschak, will be holding a virtual town hall via Zoom this coming Sunday, November 15, to talk with residents about the issues facing the board and Mendocino County’s communities in the months ahead.

The meeting will take place from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15 and can be accessed at the link below.

Here’s the announcement:

The public is invited to ask questions and comment in dialog with Third District Supervisor John Haschak on issues facing our community and the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.

Sunday, Nov 15, 2020, 3-5 PM

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://tinyurl.com/yywr93u2

Or email mstrong@willitsonline.com or call (707) 459-1493 for other options to join this meeting.