Mendocino Co. moving to more restrictive purple tier — Newsom moves preemptively as COVID surges nationwide

WILLITS, 11/16/20 — Mendocino County will be moving back in to the “purple tier” of COVID-19 restrictions, as yet another surge of the virus afflicts the nation and California. The purple tier is the most restrictive and include prohibitions on indoor dining, indoor church services, and gyms among many other things.

Governor Newsom is expected to make a statement on the matter at his noon press conference. Though the rules had previously stipulated that two weeks of a more than 7 cases per day per 100,000 residents (the qualification of purple tier) would be the trigger to kick a county back into the more restrictive tier, Newsom is expected to change that rule today — the trigger will now be just one week of “purple level” case positivity. Pursuant to that change Mendocino will be brought back into purple, potentially as early as this afternoon.

Late last night Supervisor Ted Williams posted a simple purple square to his Facebook, indicating the the county was once again facing the restrictive tier. This morning Mendocino County public information officer Sarah Dukett confirmed that the county had gotten word from the governor’s office that Mendocino County would be moving back into the purple tier.

The county has been seeing an official rate, above 7 people per day per 100k, since at least Thursday of last week.

Here is the new map of which counties are in which tier as of today:

A map from the governor of counties by tier as of today, Nov. 16, 2020.

And here is a PDF from the State of California showing specifics about what restrictions exist broken down by tier. If you’re having trouble viewing this PDF follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Dimmer-Framework-September_2020.pdf