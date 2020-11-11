Know a small farmer that needs some help? $90,000 in Good Farm Fund grants are open now for Mendocino and Lake counties

MENDOCINO Co., 11/11/20 — The Good Farm Fund, a community organization which supports small farmers and increased local food access in Mendocino and Lake counties, has just opened it’s latest round of grants applications for local food producers. The organization, now in it’s sixth year of operation, has $90,000 available in grants to help farmers build economic sustainability, expand their environmentally sustainable practices or operations, and provide greater access to affordably locally grown food for undeserved residents.

The Good Farm Fund has supported dozens of local farmers through grants for greenhouses, improved irrigation, cold storage, new equipment and tools, and more. The details of the grant applications are available here, and applications will be accepted until November 23, 2020. More information about the 2019 grant winners can be found here, and here’s more of our past coverage of the organization. Although the pandemic led to the cancellation of the fund’s main fundraising events, this year the Good Farm Fund has $90,000 in total to award to local farms, which is the largest amount of grant funding available in the group’s short history.

Here’s the announcement from the Good Farm Fund: