Fort Bragg cops say they’ve finally caught motorcyclist

FORT BRAGG, 11/21/20 — A motorcyclist suspected of successfully evading Fort Bragg police in the past wasn’t so lucky on Sunday. Devan Tompkins, 25, was arrested early Sunday morning after a brief chase that concluded in the 400 block of Cypress Street, according to a city press release.

“An officer with the Fort Bragg Police Department was completing a call for service at the Adventist Mendocino Coast Hospital (at 11:43 p.m) when he observed a yellow off-road motorcycle operating on the roadway without proper lighting,” the press release said.

“While checking the area the officer located the motorcyclist in the 300 block of South Street. The motorcyclist fled and a brief pursuit ensued. The pursuit concluded in the 400 of Cypress Street where the motorcyclist, identified as Devan Tompkins of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody without further incident.”

Police said reckless motorcycling has been a problem recently in Fort Bragg.

“Over the past two months the Fort Bragg Police Department has received numerous reports of motorcyclists riding recklessly within the city limits. On two occasions the Fort Bragg Police Department attempted stops on motorcyclists who fled and eluded Officers. At this time it is believed Tompkins may have been one of those subjects,” the press release said.A search following arrest allegedly revealed Tompkins to be possession of drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and a switchblade knife. He was transported to the booking facility at the Fort Bragg Police Department where he was booked for evading police, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of brass knuckles, and possession of a switchblade knife. Tompkins was then transported to the Mendocino County Jail.