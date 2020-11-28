Congressman Huffman to hold virtual town hall on December 3 covering the presidential transition

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/20 — This week, Congressman Jared Huffman will be holding a virtual “town hall” covering the upcoming presidential transition on Thursday, December 3. Huffman represents the North Coast, and the forum will include experts discussing “the peaceful transfer of presidential power, the status of President Trump’s many challenges to the election results, and the challenges and importance of holding President Trump and his executive branch officials accountable during a new administration,” according to the press release.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and broadcast on variety of local media outlets. Members of the public can submit questions too huffmanQandA@mail.house.gov.

Here’s the full press release from Huffman’s office:

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PST, Congressman Jared Huffman will hold a virtual town hall on the Presidential transition, with special guests Caroline Fredrickson, a Senior Fellow at Brennan Center for Justice, and former President of the American Constitution Society, and Paul Rosenzweig, a Senior Fellow at the R Street Institute who served as a Senior Counsel in the Office of the Independent Counsel Ken Starr.

Rep. Huffman and his special guests will discuss the peaceful transfer of presidential power, the status of President Trump’s many challenges to the election results, and the challenges and importance of holding President Trump and his executive branch officials accountable during a new administration.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions in the Facebook video comments section during the event for a chance to have their question read aloud and answered live. They can also submit their questions in advance to huffmanQandA@mail.house.gov.

Event Details:

When: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM PST

Who:

Congressman Jared Huffman

Caroline Fredrickson, Senior Fellow at Brennan Center for Justice

Paul Rosenzweig, principal at Red Branch Consulting

Where: (This is a partial list.)

Facebook.com/RepHuffman

KPCA: Comcast channel 26 and U-verse 99 in Petaluma service area, and on radio at 103.3FM and streaming at kpca.fm.

Marin TV Education Channel (Comcast Ch 30 and AT&T Ch 99) and streaming online at https://cmcm.tv/30

Live on Mendocino County Public Broadcasting, KZYX 90.7FM Philo, KZYZ 91.5FM Willits and Ukiah, and 88.1FM Fort Bragg.

Access Humboldt AH11 (Suddenlink Cable Channel 11) as well as on radio at KZZH-LP 96.7FM

Please be advised that this is a virtual event; members of the press and public should not attempt to meet in person with the Congressman and his guests.

Prior to joining Brennan Center for Justice, Caroline Fredrickson held multiple leadership roles at the American Constitution Society. She has also served as the director of the ACLU’s Washington Legislative Office, and as General Counsel and Legal Director of NARAL Pro-Choice America. Before that, Caroline was Chief of Staff to Sen. Maria Cantwell and Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle. During the Clinton administration, she served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs. She has been widely published and appears frequently in the media on topics including labor law, anti-discrimination law, and human and civil rights issues. She holds a law degree from Columbia and recently joined Georgetown Law as a Visiting Professor.

Paul Rosenzweig is the founder of Red Branch Consulting PLLC, a homeland security consulting company and a Senior Fellow at the R Street Institute. He is also a Senior Advisor to The Chertoff Group. Mr. Rosenzweig formerly served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy in the Department of Homeland Security. He is a Professorial Lecturer in Law at George Washington University and a Board Member of the Journal of National Security Law and Policy. Twenty years ago, he served as a senior counsel in the investigation of President Bill Clinton.