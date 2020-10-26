Structure fire north of Potter Valley quickly knocked down

UODATE 5:05 p.m. — The fire has been controlled, through fore fighters remain on the scene to Moo up. Resource have already been recalled and structure is hardly smoking thanks to the quick work of local firefighters.

ORIGINAL

POTTER VALLEY, 10/26/20 — A barn is burning north of Potter Valley and the fire has spread into the vegetation.

The Potter Valley Fire Department has sent an engine, but the location of the fire is “over the hill” near the Eel River. Cal Fire has sent tanker aircraft and the “air attack” air traffic control plane.

According to scanner chatter the fire has spread into nearby brush somewhat but is not spreading rapidly.

There is some indication that the fire may have been sparked by a generator.