Ft. Bragg Mayor Will Lee resigns

FORT BRAGG, 10/26/20 — Fort Bragg Mayor Will Lee announced his resignation from the City Council this afternoon, in a press release issued just before the Monday council meeting. Because no election will be held this year for the Fort Bragg City Council, due to lack of interest, this may leave the council with a vacancy.

County supervisors Dan Gjerde and Ted Williams attended virtual the meeting, to participate in choosing the new Noyo Harbor Commission chairman.

Lee’s departure will be effective December 31. He is leaving to take a job in another community, the press release states. Lee works for Adventist Health, which runs the local hospital. He is a long-time employee of the hospital. Lee is pictured above driving in the 2018 Paul Bunyan Days Parade.

Lee was elected to the council in 2016 and chosen mayor by the council in 2018, succeeding Lindy Peters. Lee had faced reelection in the November election, along with vice-mayor Bernie Norvell. When nobody else entered the council race to cancel these two incumbents, the city council chose to cancel the election, saving the city $10,000. Norvell and Lee were slated to be merely reappointed to their positions, and Lee’s departure leaves the council in the position of having to appoint an unelected person, or be left one person short. It’s unclear if the possibility of a special election exists.

Lee is Fort Bragg’s first openly gay mayor.