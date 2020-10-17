District 2 supervisors’ candidates forum cancelled — statements from the candidates

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/20 — There are currently two candidates on the ballot for the District 2 supervisors’ race, and The Mendocino Voice, the Ukiah Daily Journal, the American Association of University Women, and the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition had previously planned to hold a live-streamed candidates’ forum on October 19.

We regret to say that Second District Supervisor candidate Mari Rodin

is, for health reasons, unable to participate in the election forum

scheduled for October 19. Accordingly, we must cancel this forum.

For information about the District 2 candidates Maureen ‘Mo’

Mulheren and Mari Rodin, visit their campaign websites: mo4mendo.com and marirodin.com.

In lieu of the forum, we have asked the candidates to provide a short statement, included below. The District 1 supervisors candidates forum and the Ukiah City Council candidates forum can be viewed here.

Statement from Mari Rodin:

I want you to know that I wish I could be present today to give voice to the vision you and I share for the future of our community and to discuss my plans for how we can get there. As you may know, due to recent a cancer diagnosis, I am away from the campaign, focusing on my treatment and recovery. A deep, heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers and supporters who are continuing on with campaign activities. I am truly honored by your support and confidence in me. Here in Mendocino County, we all want the same basic things: safe, secure homes for our families, quality education for our kids, economic opportunity, and a clean environment. Essentially, we want the opportunity to live, work, and learn in ways that help us thrive and make us happy. As a candidate for county supervisor, I’ve spent the last nine months hearing from you about how county government can help us get there or, in some cases, remove barriers to getting us there. When this campaign started last December, there was no pandemic. It was before shelter-in-place, distance learning, and a contracting economy. My opponent and I debated important issues like land use planning in the Ukiah Valley, how to support and grow small businesses, and ways to address climate changeand the homelessness crisis. These pressing issues made your choice for supervisor important enough. But now, because of the pandemic and its effects our economy, personal safety, and well-being, the stakes are even higher. The gravity of the issues we face brings into stark relief the central question of this election: Which candidate has the experience, wisdom, education, character, and maturity to guide us through these complicated, uncharted waters? In the absence of the opportunity to discuss these issues live, I urge you to inform yourselves thoroughly and then make your voices heard by voting in this election. For more information on my campaign, go to www.marirodin.com.”

Statement from Maureen “Mo” Mulheren: