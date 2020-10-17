District 2 supervisors’ candidates forum cancelled — statements from the candidates

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/20 — There are currently two candidates on the ballot for the District 2 supervisors’ race, and The Mendocino Voice, the Ukiah Daily Journal, the American Association of University Women, and the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition had previously planned to hold a live-streamed candidates’ forum on October 19.
We regret to say that Second District Supervisor candidate Mari Rodin
is, for health reasons, unable to participate in the election forum
scheduled for October 19. Accordingly, we must cancel this forum.
For information about the District 2 candidates Maureen ‘Mo’
Mulheren and Mari Rodin, visit their campaign websites: mo4mendo.com and marirodin.com.
In lieu of the forum, we have asked the candidates to provide a short statement, included below. The District 1 supervisors candidates forum and the Ukiah City Council candidates forum can be viewed here.
Statement from Mari Rodin:
I want you to know that I wish I could be present today to give voice to the vision you and I share for the future of our community and to discuss my plans for how we can get there. As you may know, due to recent a cancer diagnosis, I am away from the campaign, focusing on my treatment and recovery. A deep, heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers and supporters who are continuing on with campaign activities. I am truly honored by your support and confidence in me.
Here in Mendocino County, we all want the same basic things: safe, secure homes for our families, quality education for our kids, economic opportunity, and a clean environment. Essentially, we want the opportunity to live, work, and learn in ways that help us thrive and make us happy. As a candidate for county supervisor, I’ve spent the last nine months hearing from you about how county government can help us get there or, in some cases, remove barriers to getting us there.
When this campaign started last December, there was no pandemic. It was before shelter-in-place, distance learning, and a contracting economy. My opponent and I debated important issues like land use planning in the Ukiah Valley, how to support and grow small businesses, and ways to address climate changeand the homelessness crisis. These pressing issues made your choice for supervisor important enough.
But now, because of the pandemic and its effects our economy, personal safety, and well-being, the stakes are even higher. The gravity of the issues we face brings into stark relief the central question of this election: Which candidate has the experience, wisdom, education, character, and maturity to guide us through these complicated, uncharted waters?
In the absence of the opportunity to discuss these issues live, I urge you to inform yourselves thoroughly and then make your voices heard by voting in this election.
For more information on my campaign, go to www.marirodin.com.”
Statement from Maureen “Mo” Mulheren:
Thank you for the opportunity to answer why am I running for Supervisor? When I made the announcement in 2019 that I was running for Supervisor, it was to move Mendocino County forward. My decision of candidacy represents a commitment to tackle today’s challenges and plan for future generations. This dedication to our community is something I consider my life’s work and vision towards the building of a vibrant and thriving place that we call home. I have served on the Ukiah City Council since 2014 and served as Mayor last year.
I will advocate and work towards the following tenets:
· Finding shelter and creating sustainable plans for those that sleep on the streets at nights
· Create opportunities for our children to thrive
· Create cultural liaison positions which will include our Native American and Latino communities
· Seek opportunities to create housing for our hard-working families.
· Continue my responsiveness in communicating with the public to better meet your needs by local government
· Remain committed to local economic development that benefits all sectors and all members of the community, including the Cannabis industry
· Be proactive in Measure B committee provide a location for the treatment for the mentally ill
· Active support for the Climate Action Advisory Committee with a commitment to review decisions I make as a Supervisor to ensure we achieve our climate goals
· Continue to host open door meetings, community walks and attend local events so that you ask me questions and share feedback.
As your candidate and potential supervisor, this is not a 9-5 position for me. This is a lifestyle choice. I pledge to you, as the Second District residents, that I will remain accessible and engaged. You deserve a Supervisor who is not only committed, but transparent, passionate, responsive and prepared to work hard. I’m Maureen Mulheren and I humbly ask for your vote to be your next Second District Supervisor. Please visit my website at www.mo4mendo.com/vision for more information or call me at 707-391-3664
Mari Rodin asks: “Which candidate has the experience, wisdom, education, character, and maturity to guide us through these complicated, uncharted waters?”
Well, Mari, that would be Maureen Mulheren. Her responsive statement marks her as the wise, good-charactered, mature candidate. She didn’t imply her opponent is “inexperienced,” “unwise,” “uneducated,” “ill-charactered,” and “immature” – as you did.
I’m sorry about Rodin’s cancer diagnosis. Her inability to participate in this forum due to that diagnosis, combined with her arrogance, tells us she has no business running for office any further.