San Francisco gangster sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murders near Fort Bragg

UKIAH, 8/11/2020 — San Francisco gangster Wing Wo Ma, aka Fat Mark, was sentenced to life in prison last Wednesday for the murders of a husband and wife outside Fort Bragg in 2013. This case is associated with Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow, the Ghee Kung Tong criminal organization leader.

On October 17, 2013, deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office located the bodies of Jim Tat Kong and Cindy Bao Feng Chen inside a minivan hidden near the “Bark Dumps” on SR-20. Ma killed them execution-style after bringing them to the remote area to see a purported marijuana growing operation.

After a lengthy investigation with the FBI’s assistance, detectives from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office arrested Ma in 2015 outside his home in Oakland with a federal arrest warrant alleging manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance — marijuana. Held without bail, Ma was later indicted by a federal grand jury for the murders of Kong and Chen. Later that year, he was convicted for the murders, firearms charges, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and conspiracy to commit fraud and bribery.

Ad

Here’s the press release from MCSO: