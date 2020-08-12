Need help preparing your business for the coronavirus? Free webinars from West Center cover employee safety, online sales, and more

MENDOCINO Co., 8/12/20 — Mendocino County has been under varying shelter-in-place orders since the novel coronavirus began to spread in March, but as the pandemic continues with a surge in local cases, many businesses are trying to figure out how to adjust in a rapidly changing public health and economic situation. Whether you are a business owner trying to figure out how to maintain safety protocols when a business tests positive, move your sales from in-store to online, or receive forgiveness for your Payment Protection Plan (PPP) loan, West Business Development Center, which provides local and often free small business consulting and services, has a variety of free webinars designed to help business owners stay afloat.

West Center serves as the local Small Business Association affiliate in Mendocino County, and provides a variety of free resources, consulting services, an online “open for business” listing, and webinars to help support local business. The organization has developed a COVID-19 resource page, and upcoming webinars are listed below. You can also get in touch for direct consulting services.

Although business owners have been navigating new safety protocols, economic shifts, and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases for months now, the recent surge in cases in Mendocino County over the last month, along with changing public health orders, means that increasing numbers of people are testing positive, introducing new challenges for businesses seeking to keep employees and customers safe. As cases increases, more and more businesses have announced positive test cases and temporary closures over the last several weeks, and others have struggled to secure or repay PPP loans, decided to work from home, or re-organize or close their business to ensure safety.

Here are some of the upcoming free West Center webinars happening in August that may be helpful, including links to register and past webinars archived online. This month’s webinars include HR advice for when an employee tests positive, online selling via Etsy, advice on working from home, developing email sales, and more: