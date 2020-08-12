Need help preparing your business for the coronavirus? Free webinars from West Center cover employee safety, online sales, and more

MENDOCINO Co., 8/12/20 — Mendocino County has been under varying shelter-in-place orders since the novel coronavirus began to spread in March, but as the pandemic continues with a surge in local cases, many businesses are trying to figure out how to adjust in a rapidly changing public health and economic situation. Whether you are a business owner trying to figure out how to maintain safety protocols when a business tests positive, move your sales from in-store to online, or receive forgiveness for your Payment Protection Plan (PPP) loan, West Business Development Center, which provides local and often free small business consulting and services, has a variety of free webinars designed to help business owners stay afloat.
West Center serves as the local Small Business Association affiliate in Mendocino County, and provides a variety of free resources, consulting services, an online “open for business” listing, and webinars to help support local business. The organization has developed a COVID-19 resource page, and upcoming webinars are listed below. You can also get in touch for direct consulting services.
Although business owners have been navigating new safety protocols, economic shifts, and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases for months now, the recent surge in cases in Mendocino County over the last month, along with changing public health orders, means that increasing numbers of people are testing positive, introducing new challenges for businesses seeking to keep employees and customers safe. As cases increases, more and more businesses have announced positive test cases and temporary closures over the last several weeks, and others have struggled to secure or repay PPP loans, decided to work from home, or re-organize or close their business to ensure safety.
Here are some of the upcoming free West Center webinars happening in August that may be helpful, including links to register and past webinars archived online. This month’s webinars include HR advice for when an employee tests positive, online selling via Etsy, advice on working from home, developing email sales, and more:
Employee Test Positive? Don’t get caught unawares, get FREE expert HR guidance for all your COVID questions
August 13, 2020, from 4:00-5:00 PM
Employees are starting to test positive for COVID-19. Do you know best practices for dealing with a positive case at your business? And if you have employees who travel, do you ask them to quarantine before they come back to work? Please join our local HR expert and get these questions answered and more.
Register Link: https://bit.ly/3eVTjJQ
Esty: Get Selling Online Part I
Tuesday, August 18, from 12:00-1:30 PM
Last year Etsy reported that small businesses selling on the platform contributed $4.7 billion to the economy. Now is the time to capture your slice of those in sales on Etsy! If you have a product to sell or already owe an Etsy online store that isn’t getting the sales you want this workshop is for you. Etsy expert and owner of Caspar Curiosities, Rachael Victoria Adams will be teaching you everything you need to know to make your Etsy store a success in this two-part webinar series.
Register Link: https://bit.ly/2BoQlzJ
Esty: Get Selling Online Part II
Tuesday, August 25, from 12:00-1:00 PM
Topics Covered in Part 2:
– Reviewing your own Etsy store for personal feedback
– Troubleshooting technical issues
– Best practices for advertising on social media
– How to style photos for the best results using online tools
– What keywords to drive traffic to your store
Register Link: https://bit.ly/3jy6HY4
ABCs of Email Marketing Campaigns: Stay connected and make more sales!
Tuesday, August 18, from 3-4 PM
Now more than ever, it’s important to be able to reach your customers where they are. Email marketing enables you to nurture your relationship with current and prospective customers and is one of the best ways to stay connected and top-of-mind so that you can win more leads, referrals, and sales.
Register Link: https://bit.ly/3eTxLxp
Working and Learning From Home: FREE Strategies for the working parent teaching their kids
Wednesday August 19, from 4-5 PM
With our schools moving to remote learning, small business owners and parents working from home are feeling overwhelmed. Now is the time to learn how to manage working from home and helping your children learn as well. Hear from Rachel Clark, who has been coaching business owners for 16 years, on how to work from home and optimize your business. And from Morgan Shook, local special education teacher, learn real-world strategies and tools for helping working parents make schooling at home efficient and fun.
Register Link: https://bit.ly/30gCTrl
Foundations of Finance: Improve Your Bottom Line with Solid Financial Reports
Thursday, August 20, from 3-4 PM
Whether you are new in business or have been in business for years, this workshop is for you. This is the ideal time to figure out the true state of your business financials. If you don’t have an honest picture of where your business is financially, you can’t make sound decisions about what the next steps are possible. Sign up today!
Register Link: https://bit.ly/3eTxLxp
Emergency Preparation For Your Business: Protect your business before it’s too late
Tuesday, August 25, from 9-10:30 AM
Even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic fire season and potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs are upon us. Whether it is a natural disaster or not, emergency preparedness is an important part of any business plan. Our Emergency Preparation workshop will help get you organized and be better prepared.
Register Link: https://bit.ly/2WsQWba
ABCs of Cyber Security: Find Out How to Be Safe Online
The increase in the number of at-home workers means increased risk for you and your organization. Join us with Cyber Security Expert, Tom Jacobson, founder of AreWeSafeYet.net, as he uncovers possible COVID-related scams that are happening right now and shares tips and tricks to staying safe online.
Wednesday, August 26, from 10:00-11:00 AM
Register Link: https://bit.ly/33qgZ6W
Find the rest of our upcoming webinars here
View past webinars here