Mendocino assessor-clerk-recorder’s office to re-open Aug. 18

MENDOCINO Co., 8/15/20 — The Mendocino County Assessor-clerk-recorder’s office plans to re-open on August 18 with increased public safety measures to protect against COVID-19, according to an announcement made today.

On August 9, two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and those employees along with their close contacts were placed in quarantine, resulting in a a temporary closure and deep cleaning of the office, although the county determined the risk to the public to be low. Some county staff remained in the office to continue processing elections paperwork, and no date of re-opening was given at the time.

The assessor-clerk-recorder’s office is now planning to re-open more fully to the public on August 18, with additional precautions in place due to the pandemic. These include limiting in-person office visits to three people at one time, and so people should call or email to make an appointment if they need to process paperwork. The office will be contacting people who had appointments that were cancelled, and is “working closely with local title companies to coordinate recording of documents in the most efficient manner possible.”

To contact the office with questions or to make an appointment, you can call 707-234-6822 or email acr@mendocinocounty.org. Read more about the initial announcement of the positive cases our previous coverage article.

Here’s the statement from Katrina Bartolomie: