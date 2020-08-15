Mendocino assessor-clerk-recorder’s office to re-open Aug. 18

MENDOCINO Co., 8/15/20 — The Mendocino County Assessor-clerk-recorder’s office plans to re-open on August 18 with increased public safety measures to protect against COVID-19, according to an announcement made today.
On August 9, two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and those employees along with their close contacts were placed in quarantine, resulting in a a temporary closure and deep cleaning of the office, although the county determined the risk to the public to be low. Some county staff remained in the office to continue processing elections paperwork, and no date of re-opening was given at the time.
The assessor-clerk-recorder’s office is now planning to re-open more fully to the public on August 18, with additional precautions in place due to the pandemic. These include limiting in-person office visits to three people at one time, and so people should call or email to make an appointment if they need to process paperwork. The office will be contacting people who had appointments that were cancelled, and is “working closely with local title companies to coordinate recording of documents in the most efficient manner possible.”
To contact the office with questions or to make an appointment, you can call 707-234-6822 or email acr@mendocinocounty.org. Read more about the initial announcement of the positive cases our previous coverage article.
Here’s the statement from Katrina Bartolomie:
Assessor Clerk Recorder’s Office Reopening on August 18
La Oficina del Registrador del Secretario Asesor Reapertura el 18 de agosto
Post Date: 08/14/2020 4:16 PM
On August 9, 2020, the Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure. Two employees in the Assessor Office tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts of the two positive cases were placed in quarantine. On Monday, August 10, 2020, the office was deep cleaned. Public Health worked closely with the Office to monitor the situation.
The Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s offices will be reopening on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Safety protocols continue to be in place to protect the health and safety of the public and staff. Staff are following all Public Health Orders including social distancing and wearing facial coverings and the public counter is cleaned and sanitized between appointments. The public is required to wear a facial covering that fully covers the nose, chin and mouth. Hand sanitizer will be available for individuals entering the office and only 3 people are allowed in the office at one time. The public should call ahead and make an appointment for services. The Office will be contacting individuals with canceled appointments to reschedule as soon as possible.
The Assessor-Clerk Recorder is working closely with local title companies to coordinate recording of documents in the most efficient manner possible.
If you have any further questions, or need to make an appointment please call the office at 707-234-6822 or email acr@mendocinocounty.org.
Released by Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor, County Clerk, Recorder
***
La Oficina del Registrador del Secretario Asesor Reapertura el 18 de agosto
El día 9 de agosto, 2020, la Oficina del Registrador del Secretario Asesor del Condado de Mendocino cerro debido al contacto con COVID-19. Dos empleados de la Oficina del Asesor probaron positivo para COVID-19. Todos los contactos de estos dos casos fueron colocados en una cuarenta. En el lunes, 10 de agosto, 2020, la oficina fue profundamente limpiada. El Departamento del Salud Público trabajó en colaboración con la Oficina para monitorear la situación.
Las oficinas del Registrador del Secretario Asesor van a reabrir en el martes, 18 de agosto, 2020. Protocolos de seguridad serán continuados para proteger el salud y seguridad del público y empleados. Empleados están siguiendo todos los órdenes del Salud Público incluyendo distancia social, uso de máscaras y limpiando y desinfectando el encimera entre citas. El público es requerido usar cobertura de la cara que cubre la nariz, barbilla y boca. Desinfectante de manos será disponible por personas entrando la oficina y solo 3 personas son permitidos en la oficina a la vez. El público debe llamar adelante y apuntar una cita para servicios. La Oficina va contactar personas con citas canceladas para repuntarlos lo más rápido posible.
El Registrador del Secretario Asesor está trabajando cercano con compañías de título locales para coordinar el registro de documentos en la manera más eficiente posible.
Si usted tiene algunas preguntas, o si necesitas apuntarse, haga el favor de llamar la oficina al 707-234-6822 o por correo electrónico: acr@mendocinocounty.org.
Publicado por Katrina Bartolomie, Asesora, Secretaria del Condado, Registradora