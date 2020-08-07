Major cannabis bust in Covelo, 21 detained

UKIAH, 8/6/2020 — Early yesterday morning, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a marijuana growing operation in Covelo. According to the press release, law enforcement officials from multiple agencies cut down over 6500 plants and confiscated seven firearms and detained 21 adults, and two female juveniles.

We will follow up on this story soon. Here’s the press release from MCSO:

DATE: “August 6, 2020”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number: 2020-18511

Crime/Incident: 182 PC [Conspiracy]

30605 PC [Possession of Assault Weapon]

496 PC [Possession of stolen Property]

529 PC [Give ID of a real person to avoid prosecution]

11377(a) H&S [possess methamphetamine]

11358 H&S [Cultivation of Marijuana]

11359 H&S [Possession of Marijuana for Sale]

Location: 22100 Block of Airport Road in Covelo, CA

Date of Incident: August 5, 2020

Time: 7:30 AM

Victim(s): People of the State

Suspect(s): Fox Hoaglin, 44 years of age, Covelo CAShelly Leggett, 38 years of age, Covelo CA

Rolinda Want, 46 years of age, Covelo CA

Shelly Hoaglin, 45 years of age, Covelo CA

Michelle Downy, 51 years of age, Covelo CA

Shawn Want Sr., 52 years of age, Covelo CA

Lourdes Downey, 19 years of age, Covelo CA

Ryan Roy-Downey, 31 years of age, Covelo CA

Raul Molina Garcia, 26 years of age, Michoacan MexicoAnthony Amante, 45 years of age, Covelo, CAManuel Troncoso Escareno, 40 years of age, Zacatecas, MexicoChristain Cardenas Mendoza, 40 years of age, Jalisco, MexicoIvan Arceo, 31 years of age, San Jose, CARolando Gomez Ruiz, 37 years of age, Chiapas, MexicoAlberto Robles Carrillo, 27 years of age, San Jose, CAOracio Lucas Tznucx, 45 years of age, Shutipcic, GuatemalaRaul Alexander Cortez-Barrera, 27 years of age, El SalvadorJulio Cesar Ramos Magana, 31 years of age, Apatzingan, MexicoEliseo Vazquez Aguilar, 36 years of age, Chiapas, Mexico

Baldemar Morales Morales, 40 years of age, Chiapas, MexicoAlberto Robles Carrillo, 27 years of age, San Jose CA

Written By: Lieutenant Shannon Barney

Synopsis: On Wednesday August 5, 2020 around 7:30 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force, Marin County Major Crimes Task Force, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Cal FIRE, California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard Counter Drug Team executed a search warrant in the 22100 Block of Airport Road in Covelo. The warrant was served on a property where 32 “hoop” style green houses and 13 outdoor marijuana gardens were being cultivated on one parcel. None of the gardens were registered legal growing operations within the state guidance regulating the commercial growing of marijuana. 21 adults (listed suspects) were detained at the scene as well as two female juveniles (17 years of age and 5 years of age). The juveniles were released to a relative who responded to pick them up.

A total of 6970 marijuana plants, ranging in height from 1 foot to 7 feet, were eradicated from the 45 gardens. 1860 pounds of dried marijuana bud was located and destroyed. In one building on the property deputies located a false wall behind which they found 4 assault rifles, one bolt action rifle, and three handguns hidden in the wall (pictured below). One of the handguns was reported stolen out of the Stockton area.

One subject, Ryan Roy-Downey, was located hiding in the trunk of vehicle that was attempting to leave the area. Downey lied about his name and gave the name of a real person. He was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and had a felony warrant for his arrest for violation of probation. Downey was arrested on the warrant, assuming the name of another to avoid prosecution, and possession of methamphetamine. He was later booked in jail and held on $50,000 bail.

A female, Shelly Leggett, was also found to have an active felony arrest warrant for 32 PC (accessory). She too was transported and booked into the County Jail but was released on the zero bail policy initiated by the state during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The case remains under investigation and a report will be completed and submitted to the DA’s Office for review of the listed charges. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100.

Approved by: Lieutenant Shannon Barney