Additional residents of Sherwood Oaks nursing home hospitalized; public health will issue new order clarifying gathering size

MENDOCINO Co., 8/2/20 — The outbreak of COVID-19 at Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing, a nursing home Fort Bragg, continues to worsen, and Mendocino Public Health is reporting today that a total of seven residents are currently hospitalized at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, with 11 people current hospitalized from all locations countywide. However, these numbers may soon change as the County is expected to release their daily statistics this afternoon around 5 p.m.

Officials also announced that Public Health Officer Doohan will be issuing a new public health order sometime this week, clarifying the allowable size of outdoor gatherings, and bringing the county’s regulations more closely in line with the state orders.

Specifically, the new order will clearly cap the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings for permissible events at 100, and also clarify that drive through or drive-in events do not constitute an outdoor gathering, and can thus be larger.

Currently, the only kinds of permissible gatherings beyond immediate family, social bubble, or work, are for worship, protest, or essential cultural ceremonies most importantly funerals. These gatherings must take place outside, but until this health order there was some ambiguity as to the size under county regulations.

“This is really bringing clarity by matching up those new state restrictions and our order — that it’s only 100 person, and…that drive through and drive in are not considered the same,” said Sarah Dukett, spokesperson for Mendocino County. Dukett also elaborated that farmers markets, as essential services, will not be restricted by this order.

She noted that so far churches have been very responsive, and that few congregations in Mendocino County even have 100 regularly attending members. She said that the Catholic church in Ukiah has been meeting outside and that a large protestant church in Potter Valley has been doing drive-in services.

As to the situation at Sherwood Oaks, it continues to worsen, with a total of 20 residents, eight staff, and one community member associated with the facility having tested positive for COVID, making a total of 29 cases related to the outbreak. Seven residents of the home have died, and ten people have been hospitalized at some point, six for illness and four for isolation. Of the seven who died, six died at the nursing home and one in the hospital.

Earlier last week, three nursing homes in inland Mendocino had a staff member test positive for COVID,. So far no residents have tested positive, but it appears that tests are still pending in this situtation.

The most recent COVID case count released from the county was five new active cases announced Saturday, August 1. Asked about the rate of new positive tests and infections, Dukett said,”I think we were seeing 10 plus cases a day for a really long time and now we’re seeing anywhere from five to twleve which is a good sign. Having mulitple days in a week where the numbers are under 10 is good.” She added that the spike a couple weeks ago seems to have been associated with acitivites and parties around the fourth of July holiday.

Here is the press release from Mendocino County; here’s previous reporting about the outbreak in the facility.

Additional Hospitalizations of Sherwood Oaks Residents, Local State Data Comparison, Revised Health Order to be Issued

Hospitalizaciones adicionales de los residentes de Sherwood Oaks, comparación de datos de la situación local, orden de salud revisada por ser emitida

Post Date: 08/02/2020 1:47 PM

Mendocino County Public Health is reporting a total of 7 COVID-19 positive Sherwood Oaks residents have now been hospitalized at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast at the time of this Press Release. This outbreak is being closely monitored by Public Health in coordination with Sherwood Oaks staff, a strike team of additional facility staff provided by the state, and Adventist Health.

“As a community we mourn for the residents of Sherwood Oaks who lost their lives to COVID-19,” said Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan. “Swift and coordinated action to prevent more illness and loss of life has been taken. It is this type of strong collaboration for the public’s health that will keep Mendocino County protected during this pandemic. Thank you Dr. Bessant Parker, Dr. William Miller and Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital for providing urgently needed COVID-19 isolation care for our frail elderly.”

“This is a crisis affecting our community and we must come together as a community to solve it,” said Dr. William Miller, Chief of Staff at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital.

Sherwood Oaks COVID-19 Outbreak Statistics

Total positive: 29

Residents: 20

Staff: 8

Community: 1

Total deaths: 7

Residents: 7 (6 in the nursing home and 1 in the ER)

Staff: 0

Community: 0

Total hospitalizations for illness: 6

Residents: 5

Staff: 0

Community: 1

Total hospitalizations for isolation purposes: 4 residents

“This has been a difficult time for us and so many in our community,” said Will Maloney, Administrator of Sherwood Oaks. “The Sherwood Oaks family appreciates deeply the collaboration and support we have received from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast and Mendocino County Public Health.”

COVID-19 testing in response to this outbreak is still being facilitated through Public Health or through community partners for residents and employees of Sherwood Oaks. Public Health and the congregate homes throughout the County have been meeting weekly for months, to allow a coordinated response to outbreaks and to ensure congregate homes have sufficient PPE and prevention protection protocols in place. The County and congregate homes follow all the State guidelines including; using Optum Serve to do surveillance testing for 100% of staff monthly and offering surveillance testing to residents through Public Health. The preparation, planning, frequent testing and adherence to State guidelines are a key factor in quick and coordinated response to such outbreaks.

Mendocino County is still in the middle of a COVID-19 surge. Our county’s COVID-19 data does meet the criteria to place us on the state’s Watch List, but our placement on this list has not yet been confirmed by the state.

COVID-19 Data Comparison Between State and County Chart:

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=37007

Currently, the State and local orders restrict permissible gatherings to outdoor Place of Worship faith-based services and cultural ceremonies; outdoor funeral and memorial services; as well as outdoor protests. Facial coverings must be worn by all participants in accordance with the facial covering order and physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required at all times between all persons from different households, living units or Stable Bubbles. Due to the increased risk of transmission (even outdoors), the Health Officer has also limited capacity to a maximum of 100 persons. The Health Officer does not consider drive-in/drive-through activities as gatherings, if participants follow the Guidelines for Drive-In and Drive-Through Events, stay in their cars and otherwise remain apart from individuals in separate households, living units or Stable Bubbles.

This upcoming week, Mendocino County Public Health will be issuing a revised Health Order concerning these changes in gathering allowances. It is crucial that all Mendocino County residents continue to adhere to current health orders in order to protect the health of our county.

Summary of Open and Closed Businesses and Activities, in Addition to Details on Permitted Gatherings:

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=37005

Remember:

Avoid gatherings

Wear a facial covering at all times when in public

Practice social distancing

Stay home when you feel sick

****

Salud Pública del Condado de Mendocino reporta que un total de siete residentes de Sherwood Oaks han resultado positivos con COVID-19, y que han sido hospitalizados en Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, en el momento de este comunicado de prensa. Este brote está siendo monitoreado de cerca por Salud Pública en coordinación con el personal de Sherwood Oaks, un equipo de emergencia con personal adicional de otras instalaciones provisto por el estado y Adventist Health.

“Como comunidad, estamos afligidos por los residentes de Sherwood Oaks que perdieron la vida por COVID-19”, dijo la Oficial de Salud, la doctora Noemi Doohan. “Se han tomado medidas rápidas y coordinadas para prevenir más enfermedades y pérdida de vidas. Es este tipo de fuerte colaboración para la salud pública lo que mantendrá al Condado de Mendocino protegido durante esta pandemia. Gracias a los doctores Bessant Parker y William Miller, así como a Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital por brindar la necesaria atención de urgente aislamiento de COVID-19 para nuestros ancianos frágiles”.

“Esta es una crisis que afecta a nuestra comunidad y como comunidad debemos unirnos para resolverla”, dijo el Dr. William Miller, Jefe de Personal, del Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital.

Estadísticas del brote de COVID-19 en Sherwood Oaks

Total positivo: 29

Residentes: 20

Personal: 8

Comunidad: 1

Total de muertes: 7

Residentes: 7 (6 en el hogar de ancianos y 1 en la sala de emergencias)

Personal: 0

Comunidad: 0

Total de hospitalizaciones por enfermedad: 6

Residentes: 5

Personal: 0

Comunidad: 1

Total de hospitalizaciones con fines de aislamiento: 4 residentes.

“Este ha sido un momento difícil para nosotros y para muchos en nuestra comunidad”, dijo Will Maloney, administrador de Sherwood Oaks. “La familia de Sherwood Oaks aprecia profundamente la colaboración y el apoyo que hemos recibido de Adventist Health Mendocino Coast y Salud Pública del Condado de Mendocino”.

Las pruebas de COVID-19 en respuesta a este brote todavía están siendo facilitadas a través de Salud Pública o de socios comunitarios para residentes y empleados de Sherwood Oaks. Salud Pública y los hogares de congregación en todo el condado se han estado reuniendo semanalmente durante meses, para permitir una respuesta coordinada a los brotes y para garantizar que los hogares de congregación tengan suficiente EPP y protocolos de protección preventiva. El condado y los hogares de congregación siguen todas las pautas estatales, incluyendo la utilización de Optum Serve para realizar pruebas de vigilancia al 100% del personal cada mes, y ofreciendo pruebas de vigilancia a los residentes a través de Salud Pública. La preparación, planeación, pruebas frecuentes y el cumplimiento de las pautas estatales son un factor clave en la respuesta rápida y coordinada a tales brotes.

El Condado de Mendocino todavía está en medio de un aumento de casos COVID-19. Los datos COVID-19 de nuestro condado cumplen con los criterios para colocarnos en la Lista de Vigilancia del estado, pero nuestra ubicación en esta lista aún no ha sido confirmada por el estado.

Comparación de datos COVID-19 del estado y la tabla del condado:

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=37007

Actualmente, las órdenes estatales y locales restringen las reuniones permitidas a los servicios religiosos y ceremonias culturales al aire libre en el Lugar de culto; servicios funerarios y memoriales al aire libre; así como protestas al aire libre. Todos los participantes deben usar cobertura facial, de acuerdo con la orden de cobertura facial y se requiere un distanciamiento físico de al menos seis pies en todo momento entre todas las personas de diferentes hogares, unidades de vivienda o burbujas estables. Debido al mayor riesgo de transmisión (incluso al aire libre), el Oficial de Salud también ha limitado la capacidad a un máximo de 100 personas. El Oficial de Salud no considera las actividades de auto-servicio como reuniones, si los participantes siguen las Guías para Eventos de Auto-servicio, permanecen en sus automóviles y se mantienen separados de las personas de diferentes hogares, unidades de vivienda o burbujas estables.

Esta semana, el Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Mendocino emitirá una Orden de Salud revisada, con respecto a estos cambios a las reuniones permitidas. Es crucial que todos los residentes del Condado de Mendocino sigan cumpliendo con las órdenes de salud actuales para proteger la salud de nuestro condado.

Resumen de actividades y de los negocios abiertos y cerrados, además de los detalles sobre las reuniones permitidas:

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=37005

Recuerda:

• Evitar reuniones

• Usar cobertura facial en todo momento cuando esté en público

• Practicar el distanciamiento social

• Quedarse en casa cuando se sienta enfermo