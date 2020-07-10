Twelve Willits High graduates receive $1000 scholarships

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/20 — A scholarship fund drive started a month ago for Willits High graduating students of color has wrapped after raising $12,000. Holli and Noel Woodhouse of Willits started the GoFundMe in June with a $2000 goal, hoping to give two scholarships of $1000 each to graduating seniors of Willits High. To raise awareness, Noel Woodhouse biked from Willits High (where he attended high school) to his alma mater, UC Davis. A month later, they are offering 12 scholarships of $1000 to recent graduates of Willits High.

Here is an update from Holli and Noel Woodhouse with a list of the recipients: