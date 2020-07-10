Twelve Willits High graduates receive $1000 scholarships

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/20 — A scholarship fund drive started a month ago for Willits High graduating students of color has wrapped after raising $12,000. Holli and Noel Woodhouse of Willits started the GoFundMe in June with a $2000 goal, hoping to give two scholarships of $1000 each to graduating seniors of Willits High. To raise awareness, Noel Woodhouse biked from Willits High (where he attended high school) to his alma mater, UC Davis. A month later, they are offering 12 scholarships of $1000 to recent graduates of Willits High.
Here is an update from Holli and Noel Woodhouse with a list of the recipients:
Thanks to the incredible support from and for our community, the WHS Class of 2020 POC Scholarship fundraiser was far more successful than we could’ve imagined. We ended up raising our goal to six times the original amount and were able to offer twelve $1000 scholarships to recent graduates. Dozens of deserving students were nominated by classmates, teachers, and community members, making the selection process very difficult. The following were chosen to receive this year’s scholarships:
Pablo Avalos
Angel Gandarilla
Odalys Lara Lopez
Eddie Llamas Calderon
Belen Mendoza
Britney Patel
Nayeli Rodriguez
Lety Sanchez
Luis Sanchez Ortega
Brandon Schmidt
Mariano Tomas Mendoza
Tatiyana Viale
Congratulations to these recipients and the entire class of 2020 and thank you to the donors who made this all possible!
If you’d like to view the original fundraiser information, please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/WHS-POC-Scholarship