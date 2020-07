MENDOCINO Co., 9/17/20 — A small earthquake rattled the hills between Covelo and Laytonville this morning at about 9:52 a.m. The quake, a magnitude 2.5, struck some six miles west of Covelo, along the northern bank of Gill Creek, which feeds into the Eel.

It had a depth of about two and a half miles (4.2km) and so far there are no reports of serious damage.