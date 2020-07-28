Sen. McGuire holding town hall on Ukiah Unified’s reopening

WILLITS, 7/28/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire will be holding a town hall meeting, via phone, on Friday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the beginning of the school year and distance learning, at Ukiah Unified. Currently the teachers union and the administration are in discussions about how to properly manage distance learning, with the administration saying teachers must come in to the classroom to do the distance learning, and the union asking that teachers be given the option to film their zoom meetings at home.

Here are more details from McGuire’s Facebook page:

Join us Friday @ 6:30pm when we partner with educational leaders from the Ukiah Unified School District for a Telephone Town Hall. We’ll focus on reopening our schools safely and layout the plans for distance learning. Dial 844-767-5679, enter code 2463180 and follow the prompts. Ad McGuire

And: