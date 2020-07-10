Obituary: Remembering Margaret Alice O’Gorman-Price, 1955 – 2020

The following is a submitted obituary. The Mendocino Voice welcomes obituary submissions and publishes them free-of-charge for any North Coast resident or family.

Margaret Alice O’Gorman-Price passed peacefully at her home on March 12, 2020 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by her brother Patrick Michael O’Gorman. She is survived by her husband Stephen Price, mother Ellen Broshear, stepmother Mary O’Gorman, sister Irene Villarreal, daughters Reesa Shaffer and Kate Rule-Gustafson, and grandsons Talisman Marshall, Samuel Rule, and Ronin Rule.

Margaret was born January 3, 1955 to James Alexander O’Gorman (passed March 27, 2020) and Nettie Ellen Broshear in San Rafael, Marin County, California. For the last 31 years she resided happily in the hills of Willits, Mendocino County, California.

Margaret worked as a psychiatric technician at Sonoma State Hospital and then Ukiah Psychiatric Health Facility until her retirement. Margaret was an avid knitter and crafter of many things. She loved her family and friends, dogs, cats, chickens and fish.

Margaret found great joy in helping others in any way she was able. She could often be seen selling (and giving away) her crafts outside of Main Street Music and Video in Willits. Many babies were blessed to receive her hand knitted items upon their birth. She will be remembered with the same love and joy she brought to this world and she will be very dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

No memorial has yet been planned. In lieu of any cards, flowers or other gifts to the family we respectfully request that you make a donation to breast cancer research or lung cancer research if you wish.

