Health officer to issue new restrictions as COVID surges; Ukiah Unified vacillates on “hybrid” plan, Doohan discourages opening schools

WILLITS, 7/16/20 — New restrictions will be coming to Mendocino County beginning Friday night, as the spike in COVID infections continues, and the county is more than likely to be placed on the state watchlist of COVID hotspots. Per Governor Gavin Newsom’s new orders of Monday, which closed indoor dining and bars statewide, counties that stay on the watchlist for three consecutive days will have additional restrictions including the closure of gyms and nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, other “personal care services,” offices for non-essential industries, as well as indoor public worship.

Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan said in a press release yesterday that she would issue the order tonight, however, in brief interview a county spokesperson said that it was more likely the new health order would come out tomorrow. Either way it is likely to go into effect tomorrow night, Friday, at 11:59 p.m. The order may actually preempt the placement of Mendo on the watchlist, but the health officer has deemed it a necessary step in slow the surge of new cases.

With these impending changes and the swift pace of events, it’s no longer clear what the best course of action will be for schools, or even if they will be allowed to reopen. Additional Doohan has spoken out against reopening. As such, though the Ukiah Unified School Board opted for a “hybrid plan” including in person class for students two days a week, only Tuesday, they are reconsidering this approach. In a Facebook post the district said:

Ad

“As expected, the COVID situation is changing rapidly in Mendocino County. The board is considering the new data and is talking with health and education experts. We will notify parents and the community as soon as any adjustments are made to our back-to-school plans. Thank you for your understanding and patience.” UUSD

Said Doohan:

“It is my opinion that it is not safe to open schools for normal operations in the Fall. The safest direction to take for our children is to plan for distance learning in the Fall. If the schools decide to pursue a hybrid model which complies with State guidance on school reopening, I will do everything in my power to support this school planning.” Noemi Doohan

Due to the nature of exponential growth, small numbers can lead to much larger ones very quickly, and the focus of these efforts is on reducing the quick spread of the disease so as to not overwhelm local hospitals. In the press release officials noted that, “all data [is] pointing to this being the early stages of surge which will worsen in the coming months.”

As of yesterday evening the cumulative case count stood at 165, though more notably six people had been hospitalized, one was confirmed dead. The outbreak at the Sherwood Oaks nursing home now includes five residents and two workers. Other businesses across the county have announced infections in workers, including the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op grocery store, which announced to customers via social media that the store would close briefly for deep cleaning as a precaution. Sixty-six people are now in isolation with the disease and varying levels of symptoms, and an additional 123 are quarantined due to exposure to infected people, most of those close contacts and family.