COVID testing Sun., Jul. 19, in F. Bragg — visitors to Sherwood Oaks nursing or F.B. Center for Laser & Cosmetic Dentistry urged to test

MENDOCINO Co., 7/18/20 — Mendocino Public Health will be holding COVID testing in Fort Bragg tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease at the Sherwood Oaks nursing home. The testing will be at 530 Maple Street, and people who have visited or been in close contact with staff of the Fort Bragg Center for Laser and Cosmetic Dentistry or the Sherwood Oaks nursing home are urged to be tested.
Here is the text of the announcement from the County:
COVID-19 Outbreak Testing tomorrow!Public Health
If you have visited the Fort Bragg Center for Laser and Cosmetic Dentistry between June 22 and July 13, or have been in close contact with a Sherwood Oaks resident or staff member, please take advantage of this COVID-19 testing opportunity:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
11 AM – 4 PM
530 MAPLE STREET IN FORT BRAGG
Testing performed by Mendocino Coast Clinics-
Wear a mask upon arrival.
300 tests available- first come, first serve.