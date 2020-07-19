COVID testing Sun., Jul. 19, in F. Bragg — visitors to Sherwood Oaks nursing or F.B. Center for Laser & Cosmetic Dentistry urged to test

MENDOCINO Co., 7/18/20 — Mendocino Public Health will be holding COVID testing in Fort Bragg tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease at the Sherwood Oaks nursing home. The testing will be at 530 Maple Street, and people who have visited or been in close contact with staff of the Fort Bragg Center for Laser and Cosmetic Dentistry or the Sherwood Oaks nursing home are urged to be tested.

Here is the text of the announcement from the County: