Covelo man arrested for arson for 4 acre brush fire on Refuse Rd.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/19/20 — A Covelo man has been arrested after confessing to intentionally starting a vegetation fire on July 14, on Refuse Road near Covelo. The fire was contained at around four acres in size after an air response by Cal Fire.

According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Carmelo Delgado, 30, told Round Valley Tribal Police “he set the fire using a lighter to ‘get attention,'” in a situation that involved him talking to another witness. Delgado is described in the press release as being “highly intoxicated,” and allegedly tried to assist in putting out the fire. He was detained at the scene by Round Valley Tribal Police, and was subsequently transported to Mendocino County jail, and was charged with intoxication in public, vandalism, and arson of property. Approximately 90 bales of hay were destroyed in the fire, according to the press release.

Here’s the press release from MCSO, and the report of the fire at the time:

