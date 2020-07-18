Covelo man arrested for arson for 4 acre brush fire on Refuse Rd.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/19/20 — A Covelo man has been arrested after confessing to intentionally starting a vegetation fire on July 14, on Refuse Road near Covelo. The fire was contained at around four acres in size after an air response by Cal Fire.
According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Carmelo Delgado, 30, told Round Valley Tribal Police “he set the fire using a lighter to ‘get attention,'” in a situation that involved him talking to another witness. Delgado is described in the press release as being “highly intoxicated,” and allegedly tried to assist in putting out the fire. He was detained at the scene by Round Valley Tribal Police, and was subsequently transported to Mendocino County jail, and was charged with intoxication in public, vandalism, and arson of property. Approximately 90 bales of hay were destroyed in the fire, according to the press release.
Here’s the press release from MCSO, and the report of the fire at the time:
DATE: “July 16, 2020”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Incident Number:
2020-17150
Crime/Incident:
451(D) PC (Arson of Property).
594(B)(1) PC (Vandalism).
647(F) PC Intoxicated in Public
Location:
22000 block of Covelo Refuse Road Covelo, CA.
Date of Incident:
7-14-2020
Time:
06:30 PM
Victim(s):
39 year old male adult from Covelo, CA.
Suspect(s):
Carmelo Delgado (30 yr old male from Covelo, CA).
Written By:
Sgt. James L. Wells #2420
Synopsis:
On 7-14-2020 at about 6:30 PM, Howard Forest Dispatch was advised of a fire in the 22000 block of Covelo Refuse Rd. in Covelo, California. Sheriff’s Office Deputies also began responding, and heard Round Valley Tribal Police had contacted and detained a subject at the location.
Deputies responded and talked to the suspect, identified as Carmelo Delgado. Delgado advised he set the fire using a lighter to “get attention.” Deputies also spoke to a witness in the area. It appears Delgado was arguing with some unknown person who left just prior to Delgado starting the fire. Delgado apologized for starting the fire and tried to assist the witness in putting out the fire. Delgado was highly intoxicated during the incident.
Round Valley Fire along with Cal Fire resources responded and contained the fire to approximately 4 acres. The field that burned had been recently harvested into bales of hay which sell for about $12 a bale, with a minimum of 90 bales destroyed due to the fire.
Delgado was arrested for intentionally starting a fire causing property damage (451(D) PC), the destruction of property (594(B)(1) PC), and being intoxicated in public (647(F) PC).
Delgado was transported to the Mendocino County Jail on the above charges and was to be held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Approved by:
Lieutenant Quincy Cromer #2651