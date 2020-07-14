Cal Fire conducting controlled burn at Lake Mendocino Dam this evening, smoke will be visible around Ukiah and Redwood Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 7/14/20 — Cal Fire and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino this evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The smoke will be visible from Ukiah and Redwood Valley.
Cal Fire explained in a press release today that the burn is meant to remove vegetation from the face of the dam to allow access and visibility for an inspection. The dam and the fish hatchery at its base will be closed to the public.
Here is the text of the press release from Cal Fire:
LAKE MENDOCINO DAM PRESCRIBED BURN THIS EVENING
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA – Today, Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Coyote Valley Dam. The prescribed burn will commence at approximately 6:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 9:00 p.m. Smoke will be visible throughout the entire Ukiah and Redwood Valley areas.
The purpose of this annual prescribed burn is to assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in removing the vegetation from the face of the Coyote Valley Dam allowing access and visibility for a required inspection.
Coyote Dam and the Fish Hatchery area near the base of the dam will be closed to the public. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents.
CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.
For more information about how you and your family can prepare for wildfire visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.