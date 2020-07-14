Cal Fire conducting controlled burn at Lake Mendocino Dam this evening, smoke will be visible around Ukiah and Redwood Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 7/14/20 — Cal Fire and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino this evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The smoke will be visible from Ukiah and Redwood Valley.

Cal Fire explained in a press release today that the burn is meant to remove vegetation from the face of the dam to allow access and visibility for an inspection. The dam and the fish hatchery at its base will be closed to the public.

Here is the text of the press release from Cal Fire:

