Ukiah Valley Fire conducting burn training at Ukiah Airport June 4

MENDCOINO Co., 6/3/20 — The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority will be conducting a burn training at the Ukiah Airport this week, on Thursday, June 4 beginning at 6 p.m. The training is expected to last until about 10 p.m. in the evening and will be monitored and managed by Ukiah Valley Fire Authority.

Here’s the announcement: